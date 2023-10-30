“Ratatouille” was never about food. Sure, food is on screen for a large portion of the movie. Sure, it was set in a Michelin 5-star restaurant in Paris, and nearly all the characters are related to food and food service in some capacity. Sure, it was named after a French dish, and said dish was used as a prop for the climax of the conflict surrounding a food critic. But in this film, food is simply a vehicle for the love of art and creation. “Ratatouille” makes the act of cooking into an art, resulting in a love letter to artistic labor of all types.

The movie opens with an introduction to protagonist Remy’s (Patton Oswalt, “The Goldbergs”) life as a rat. He and his clan scavenge for food in the sleepy French countryside outside Paris. But Remy has a gift: an incredibly sensitive nose that can detect ingredients, as well as cinematic synesthesia, offering an imaginative perspective on how the ingredients come together. Remy wants to apply this gift to cooking and pours himself into his new craft. But his father and his clan want him to apply his gifts for a more utilitarian purpose, and Remy is deemed resident poison checker; this labor is mind-numbing and takes time away from what invigorates him.

Starving artists cannot be artists if they are literally starving, and many creatives will take up side hustles to keep up with the expenses of staying alive, just as Remy does. The dilemma that many run into, which serves to filter potential artists out of the running, is finding the energy to both work to survive and hone their skills. This dilemma weeds out all but the truly passionate. Another barrier is being able to self-teach. Taking the initiative to learn a new skill, despite your environment or available resources, is a necessity to be an artist. Remy works around his circumstances as a rat living in the sticks and continues to teach himself all of the fundamentals of cooking despite working a job that uses those same skills he applies to his creative pursuits. But Remy’s ceaseless desire to cook separates him from his family. This separation is a necessary step for any artist. Art requires that you sustain yourself, teach yourself, think and act for yourself and survive. It means leaving behind the familiar and accepting the grief that comes with that departure.

At one of his lowest points, Remy is in the depths of a sewer, buried beneath the world with nothing but his loneliness, a cookbook and the wastewater of a city drifting past him. While he waits for his family, his stomach impatiently growls. He has been artistically starved his whole life, and now as he sits, literally starving, he stares wistfully at what he is convinced can never be: a life in pursuit of passion, of exploration, of the unparalleled joy of creating something unique.

I empathize with Remy in these early moments. Remy’s dissatisfaction that he expresses to his brother, who doesn’t share his budding excitement for food, and his lonesome patience in the sewers struck a chord with me. I know what it’s like to dream, waiting for a perfect opportunity that realistically will never come. But suddenly, an apparition of Remy’s hero — Gusteau (Brad Garrett, “Everybody Loves Raymond”) — reminds him what should be obvious: “If you focus on what you’ve left behind, you’ll never be able to see what lies ahead. Now go up and look around!”

Remy emerges from the sewers, his wiry body slithering up to the rooftops. What awaits him is a sprawling display of twinkling golden lights beneath a wispy, blue and velvet sunset. Paris — Remy’s holy grail — lies before him. He slowly savors the view, chuckling to himself in disbelief and reverence. Like nothing he’s ever experienced before, Remy is now surrounded by Parisian culinary culture as far as his small rodent eyes can see. This is Oz.

I can’t do this scene justice. So much goes into it, from the incredibly talented work of the artists creating a timeless metropolitan aesthetic to the triumphant crescendo of the iconic, romantic motif of Michael Giacchino’s (“Up”) expressive and dynamic score. I feel wrapped in the same awe as Remy every time I watch. Very little can replicate the joy of Remy’s slow realization that whatever was holding him back before is now long gone. And as if on cue, Gusteau’s restaurant lies awaiting his arrival directly beside him.

As the third act begins and Remy runs to the restaurant’s aid, he tells his father that despite the danger he faces and the obstacles that have worn him down, the restaurant will fail without him. His father asks, “Why do you care?” Remy responds, “Because I’m a cook!” “Aha,” I hear you exclaim. “So it is about the food!” But word choice is important. As noble as cooking solely for the love of food sounds, this is not what Remy is saying. It’s not about the food, it’s about being a chef. It is the pride that all artists feel; it is the pride of adopting a craft into their identity. That declaration that he is a cook is the culmination of years of desire, hard work, obsession and passion all entangled in one sentiment. This is something intrinsic to Remy’s soul; if he is not a cook, he ceases to be entirely.

Renowned food critic Anton Ego (Peter O’Toole, “Lawrence of Arabia”) serves as the embodiment of creativity’s counterpart: consumption. Ego can be antagonistic just as criticism can stomp on confidence and impede ingenuity. But Ego loves the food he eats just as much as the chefs who prepare it for him. It is the weight that Ego’s name carries with it and the recognition he provides that push cooking forward as an art form.

All does not go as expected after Remy earns Ego’s praise, and the restaurant shuts down. Yet Remy has proven his resilience, resourcefulness and love for cooking time and time again. He is the finest chef in all of France, and we see in the ending scene that he has made his dream a reality. As Gusteau tells Remy, “Food always comes to those who love to cook.”

Despite this optimistic ending, why do so many of us feel so hungry? Aren’t there still people using their energy and skills for a paycheck, or still sitting in the sewers after leaving their old lives behind? The idea that we live in a creative meritocracy is a half-truth and a half-lie; the romanticized portrait that “Ratatouille” paints views the creation of art through rose-tinted glasses.

I wasn’t born with a gift, with hypersensitivity to the building blocks of a creative craft. I would give anything for it, to have had that impetus to propel forward a life spent building that spiritual connection to a paintbrush, to an instrument, to a ladle, to something. When I see Remy being urged out of mental restrictions by his own personal Gusteau, cooking in his hero’s restaurant after working for years to train his nose above and beyond what was required of him, I feel my throat close up. It’s the same feeling I get any time I watch a bright-eyed, talented, youthful protagonist stubbornly defy all odds.

I wish I was a musician, and “Ratatouille” is a poignant reminder of that. When Remy smells the flour, sugar and small twist of lemon in a cake, it reminds me of determined nights alone in my room at my electric piano, training my ears to hear each note comprising a chord, learning the recipe for each specific voicing. As Remy experiments with cooking on the roof using chimney smoke and lightning, I am reminded of my own experiences stiffly trying to acclimate to free digital studios and software, and stilted attempts at improvising over a standard. As Remy stares, starry-eyed, at the gourmet dishes once only inside the TV that now sit right in front of his face, I am reminded of my own childlike excitement at well-crafted live musical performances. I wish I was a musician, but it was never meant to be. I can keep reminding myself as many times as I want, keep forcing the thought down my throat every day and every night. The thought expired a while ago. It’s rotten and covered in mold, but I still keep it in my fridge. Whether it’s true or not doesn’t make a difference. No matter how much I try to get used to starving myself, I will never stop feeling hungry.

Ego closes “Ratatouille” out with this succinct monologue: “Not everyone can be a great artist, but a great artist can come from anywhere.” To call oneself a cook (or in my case, a musician) requires a strength of will and a leap of faith I have never taken. Not everyone can be a great artist; that’s an opportunity presented to only a few dedicated people. There’s some wistfulness attached to that feeling, but the monologue doesn’t end there. Ego also claims that “There are times when a critic truly risks something, and that is in the discovery and defense of the new. The new needs friends.” It’s a touching sentiment; getting to experience the opus of a skilled artist is a privilege worthy of the same deference as the inspiration and dedication the artist feels for their medium. The “new” gives perspective and appreciation for what the world has to offer.

No matter my present or future relation to the creation of art, I will always be enchanted by Remy’s journey to be a cook and that magical rooftop vista where he first finds his dream becoming a possibility. If you ever find yourself to be one of the lucky few to make the climb, all I ask is that you share the view with me in a recipe of your own.

