When people ask me what my favorite book series is, I still say it’s Percy Jackson.

Now, I know you’re probably thinking that I must not read a lot, or that if I do, I have the taste of a very nerdy seventh grader. I mean, there are so many amazing books in the world, and my favorite series is “Percy Jackson and the Olympians?” Lame. But the thing is, I do read a lot. I read all the time, actually, yet no book or series has managed to have the impact on me that Percy Jackson did when I was a wee 10-year-old, and I think I finally understand why.

I don’t remember the first time I picked up “Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief,” but I do know that by the time I finished the whole series, Camp Half-Blood felt like home, and its inhabitants — Percy, Annabeth and Grover — felt like my old friends. The series was like a warm safety blanket I knew I could fall back on, no matter what was happening in my life.

This isn’t entirely surprising. Since I was young, I’ve always clung to the fictional words I read about and watch, holding onto them like they are lifelines. When I find a series that I love, I immerse myself in it, absorbing every detail until I know it like the back of my hand. That book, TV show or movie becomes not just a form of entertainment, but a way of life. Still, there was something undeniably special about the way Percy Jackson drew me in.

For those unfamiliar with the series, the story begins when Percy discovers that his father is actually the Greek sea god Poseidon, and he is thrown into a world of Greek gods and magical creatures. It’s a fast-paced adventure, but it wasn’t the monsters or the bloody combat that stuck with me. It was the relationships Percy forged along the way, specifically his friendship with Grover Underwood, who stuck by his side through it all, and his relationship with his reluctant ally, turned friend, turned girlfriend, Annabeth Chase, a friends to lovers arc that set the romance bar way too high. In the midst of his life-threatening quests, Percy found the people who would stick by his side forever — a group of friends who became his family.

A found family, you might say.

I’ve become intimately familiar with this trope. From the golden trio in “Harry Potter,” to El and Hopper’s precious bond in “Stranger Things,” to the hit sitcom “Friends,” the found family trope — forging familial bonds with the people you choose — infiltrates a large chunk of media, and the impact it had on me as a little kid cannot be understated. Seeing my favorite characters in the world surrounded by people who supported and loved them through it all set my expectations for what I thought friendship should look and feel like. It made me believe that one day I would find my people — my family — because if Percy could do it while fighting off Titans, I could too.

Growing up, I was lucky to have a biological family who loved and supported me unconditionally. I didn’t need to search for a family, because I already had one. I did, however, have a very black and white idea of what a family looked like: A mom, a dad, a couple kids, a dog — the nuclear family. Now, we know that the concept of a family is far more expansive than this, and it was reading and watching the found family trope that opened my eyes to this complexity. Series like Percy Jackson and Harry Potter pushed the boundaries on what I perceived to be a family. Reading about groups of drastically different individuals coming together and leaning on one another, I realized that family is not just marked by blood relation, but by an unconditional love and support that is rare and magical. By immersing myself in these stories, I discovered that who we turn to for love and support is not limited by the words on our birth certificate, but can be defined and constructed by us and us alone. A person’s support system, I realized, did not need to follow a strict dictionary definition, but could be made up of whomever they choose to have in their lives. Sometimes — like Harry making a family for himself at Hogwarts, or Percy finding his best friend in a satyr — support comes from unlikely places and people, but that does not make it any less valuable.

I began to carry these lessons into my life, allowing them to guide me. As a kid, I struggled with social anxiety that I still cope with today. At a young age, I cycled through a lot of friends. Most of them didn’t stick around, and a lot of them hurt me, but the found family trope had a funny way of making me feel a lot less alone. When I was sad, I knew I could flip open Percy Jackson, reread a favorite scene and be reminded of the kind of love and friendship I deserved in my own life. Suddenly, my definition of family was not black and white, but bright and colorful and vibrant.

Now, as a 20-year-old away at college (who is thankfully a much more confident version of herself than she was at 10), rereading Percy Jackson feels like a warm hug. It’s an instant remedy to anxiety and stress, and — even though I know the story by heart — reuniting with its characters feels like coming home to old friends. Flipping open my well-worn copy, I’m reminded again that my circle of love and support is not limited or defined by anyone but me. My family can be made up of whoever I choose. I guess that’s why, years later, the series is still nestled in the center of my bookshelf, on display for anyone who saunters into my room. It’s both a source of comfort and a reminder that I’m not alone, that I have the power to surround myself with people who care about me.

To find my family.

Needless to say, I’m still working on it. I’m incredibly lucky to have friends who I love more than anything in the world, and a family who has my back, but support systems are constantly evolving and changing. I have a funny feeling that, even 20 years from now, I’m going to need to keep revisiting these stories, to get that gentle nudge on the shoulder from Percy and Annabeth and Grover and all the characters who filled my childhood. They will always remind me that I deserve loving, supportive family and friends, whatever that may look like.

