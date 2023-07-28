Blue has always been my favorite color.

Not only is it the color of my eyes, but it also makes up the majority of my wardrobe and the decor in my bedroom. My first school uniform was blue; so were the dresses I wore to my first homecoming and my first prom. Sometimes I think I’ve turned my love for the color into more of a personality trait.

Recently, I’ve noticed that many of my favorite pieces of art are in some way attached to the color blue as well — either in an easily identifiable way, such as blue-hued characters like Megamind or an underwater setting a la “Finding Nemo” — or based on the vibe a particular piece gives off. This observation not only gave me the perfect thing to write about for the Colors B-Side, but it also left me with all sorts of questions. What does the color blue symbolize? Is there any significance to the associations I’ve made between this color and my favorite pieces? And most of all, what do any of these connections say about me?

“H2O: Just Add Water”

I’ve been fascinated by mermaids ever since I was little — I’m not sure if it’s because of all the time I spent in or around water while growing up, or if I just liked the idea of having a tail and swimming with fish. If I’m being honest, it was probably both. Either way, a show like “H2O” was formative because of the fantasy it offered. The countless underwater scenes fed my already-overactive imagination as I watched the girls in the show swim gracefully with their tails. Playing mermaids in the pool became even more fun when my cousins and I treated our make-believe lives like Cleo, Emma and Rikki’s: If just a drop of water touched us on land, we’d “sprout a tail” and had to jump into the water as fast as possible. In my mind, the show is an aqua color — a fitting shade for such a formative childhood piece of media, because it’s known to represent youth. I still come back to the show every once in a while, usually when my younger sisters are rewatching as well. It may be more of a meme nowadays, but it hasn’t completely lost its magic for me yet.

1989 by Taylor Swift

Any real Swiftie knows that each of Taylor Swift’s albums also has a signature color. For her fifth album, 1989, that color is a sky blue. It’s the color of beach waves and sunny days, making the album perfect for spending your days in the big city with your friends — which is how Swift herself has described its sound. A sentiment like this one has certainly described my past year. Finally having the confidence (and financial security) to live on my own has led to all kinds of new adventures and new relationships throughout my senior year of college. My life felt fresh and new, something that I see reflected both in a sky blue color and in an album like 1989.

Color psychology appears to back up my connection, with sky blue being an uplifting shade that is said to evoke feelings of freedom. So far it seems that I’m on the right track.

“The Starry Night” by Vincent van Gogh

Yet another piece that’s been a favorite since my childhood, I have always found Van Gogh’s “The Starry Night” to be one of the most beautiful paintings to ever exist. I’m aware that this might be a very basic answer, since it’s objectively one of the most recognizable pieces of art, but I would bet that I’ve gravitated toward it for so long because of just how blue the painting is. I can’t pinpoint a specific shade that I associate with “The Starry Night,” since there are so many different ones being used. But that’s okay — as a whole, blue promotes relaxation and quiet, both of which I feel when looking at this painting.

I had a print of “The Starry Night” hanging up in my dorm room freshman year. My mom bought it for me as a surprise, and we hung it right above my bed. The placement served a greater purpose than that wall being the only spot in the room that was big enough — it gave me something beautiful to look at during the many days that my anxiety left me lying in bed for long periods of time. Nights always brought me more comfort because it meant I had made it through another day, however closely that might have been. Van Gogh likely had a similar struggle at the time that he made “The Starry Night” since art historians have connected the darker colors in the painting with the depression he felt while painting it.

Maybe that’s why it calms me to look at “The Starry Night” today, because it’s such a strong example of finding beauty during difficult times. It certainly helps knowing that those days are far behind me.

“Beach Read” by Emily Henry

Technically speaking, the cover of “Beach Read” is yellow. But its spine is a lighter, fittingly-beachy blue, and since I see that strip from my shelf more than I do the entire cover, I’ve come to associate the story with that light blue as well. So many different meanings associated with the color blue could be applied to “Beach Read” and my relationship with it. Blue can represent creativity and security; “Beach Read” has become a comfort read to me, and Emily Henry is one of my biggest inspirations as a writer.

January Andrews, the novel’s protagonist, has become one of my comfort characters because of how much I see myself in her (and I’m not the only one who thinks so, as my friends have said that her point of view reads as though it could be my own internal monologue). She is a romance novelist, who describes her hopeless romantic tendencies as her “fatal flaw” because of how her desire to have a picture-perfect life has made her blind to its imperfections. Throughout the book she finds herself caught in a terrifying paradox where she wants love but is also afraid to let someone in, but since this is a romance novel, she of course overcomes her anxieties and finds true love.

Like January, writing romance is my greatest goal, either in books like she does or as screenplays for films (maybe both; a girl can dream, right?). I too have a tendency to romanticize my life, which in some cases has led me to lean on the side of delusion. I am also all too familiar with the paradox that January finds herself in — it’s a strange sensation to be afraid of something that you desperately want, whether that’s a romantic partner or sharing the stories I’ve created with other people. But one thing I’m becoming more appreciative of is the way that I love: people, experiences, art. I might be afraid of something now, but I know that the love I carry for it will help me overcome that fear.

Midnights by Taylor Swift

Leave it to me to have two different Taylor Swift albums make this list.

A friend of mine once referred to Midnights as “1989’s depressed older sister” and each time that I listen through Swift’s latest LP, it fits more and more. Even going solely off of color, the two blue albums are connected despite being near opposites. While 1989 is a happy sky blue, Midnights is a deep, dark blue, almost navy. Known to be a dark and mysterious shade, it evokes feelings of intelligence and security. I can’t think of a better interpretation, since the songs on Midnights are said to encompass several sleepless nights from Swift’s life. I’ve also begun to think of it as an overthinker’s album, and either description could apply to me — I might not be depressed, but I am an older sister, and I am certainly an overthinker.

As the oldest child in my family, I was raised with a greater expectation of responsibility and setting a good example for my siblings. But now that I’m older, I’m also becoming more aware of my people-pleasing tendencies, the ways I’ve inserted myself as a pseudo parent and how I turned those expectations into an unrealistic need to be perfect. I don’t blame anyone for any pitfalls of my upbringing, but I do see why some refer to being the eldest daughter as a double-edged sword. The sentiment that blue is considered the most universally-favored color is salt in the wound.

My tendency to overthink is also something I struggle with daily, especially when I’m devoting so much energy to things that don’t require it, and even more so when it’s an unwanted response. With my days of city living and independence on hold for the foreseeable future as I move back home, the post-grad life has left me vulnerable to many a thought spiral. How long will it take before I can be on my own again? Can I afford to live in the city I want while working in the industry I want? Will I ever be able to overcome the fears I have surrounding my dream career? How long will that take? If I do succeed, will it be sustainable? Sound-wise Midnights is a darker pop album, with lyrics that exude the anxiety Swift felt at different times throughout her life as well as the confidence she feels in hindsight. It’s a sentiment that just screams navy to me. An album like Midnights has brought me comfort throughout my own sleepless nights, if only because Swift has managed to turn her anxieties into something more than just thoughts swirling inside her head.

Actor Ethan Hawke said that art is sustenance to humanity. It is how we make sense of our lives; it is how we start dialogue with others; it is how we heal. The pieces of art that I’ve written about are favorites not only because they’re in some way blue, but because they have helped me accomplish each of those goals that Hawke talks about. I have a better understanding of my goals because of the books I read. I’m learning to heal from my past mistakes because of the films I watch and the music I listen to. But most importantly, my love for these pieces, and for art in general, has helped me start countless conversations and forge all kinds of important relationships. It only makes sense to me that I might turn that love into something more than casual fandom — just like how I might like the color blue a little too much.

Daily Arts Writer Hannah Carapellotti can be reached at hmcarp@umich.edu.