Before I came to college, I had this elaborate fantasy of what my love life would look like: I’d meet the perfect guy in one of my classes, we’d have a swoon-worthy “meet-cute” and within a few dates, I would know that I’d found my soulmate. He’d be smart and thoughtful and everything that I’d ever imagined for myself wrapped up in one person, and that would be it. No more dating. No more painful, awkward talking stages.

If you’re reading this thinking, “Gosh, she’s really delusional,” you would be right. It took a few short weeks into my freshman year for me to realize that the idea of dating in college I had built in my head was far from the reality. Where I’d imagined fun, romantic dates with guys who cared about me was instead a college campus overrun with hookup culture and dating apps. That “perfect boyfriend” I’d imagined for myself was nowhere, and each time I tried to prove myself wrong — to even just dip my toe into the dating pool, no matter how reluctant I may have been — I was left wildly disappointed. I could feel the perfect fantasy I’d created for myself slipping through my fingers until all that was left was a disappointed college student who was sure she was going to be single forever.

This fantasy romance I’d created in my head didn’t appear out of thin air. My disappointment with the real-life dating world was born from my constant consumption of romance novels, rom-coms and other forms of media that center on heartbreakingly beautiful romances. After years of filling my bookshelves with tear-jerking romance novels and binging every rom-com on Netflix, I knew one thing — I didn’t just want to date someone. I wanted the kind of romance that the characters in the books and movies I loved so much had with one another. I wanted to be loved as much as Percy loves Annabeth, Peeta loves Katniss or Ron loves Hermione. Anything less than that — less than movie-worthy — was unacceptable.

I know that I probably sound crazy. My friends and family have told me that very thing many, many times. “Your expectations are too high” and “What are you waiting for?” are sentences I’ve heard over and over again, but no matter how much I try and ground myself in the reality of modern-day dating, I always lean back into my perfect fantasy. I still hope and wish for that flawless, rom-com-worthy guy.

Of course, characters like Percy and Peeta are not accidentally perfect. They are curated for their intended audience, written to encapsulate everything that women look for in the guy of their dreams. These male love interests’ charm and wit are meant to grab our attention and pull us in — they are supposed to make us swoon, blush and yearn for something just as magical in our real lives, even if it’s impossible. They are (with the exception of Percy, who was written by a man) “fictional men written by women,” and to many avid romance readers and watchers, they remain as an unachievable standard that single women can only dream of having.

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of reading about a character like this, the collective hyperfixation that hopeless romantics everywhere have with this concept might make a tad more sense to you. Fictional men written by women are some of the most compelling characters to read about and watch. Typically, they have complex histories and backstories that make them dynamic, multi-faceted characters. On top of that, they are socially aware, sensitive, in touch with their emotions (and not afraid to show it) and not too bad looking … if you know what I mean. It isn’t too hard to discern why rom-com fans are enamored by them. They tend to fill the very gaps that many women struggle with in romantic relationships.

Yet, women have been told not to expect any of this from real-life men. We’ve been told that men like this are nothing but make-believe — that they will only ever be a fantasy in our heads. In some ways, this is true. Finding a partner who measures up to Percy, Peeta, Mr. Darcy or any of the other iconic fictional men written by women may be impossible — I mean, who could ever beat the hand-flex scene — but is it really ridiculous to hope for the best? Are women really just living in a delusion when they wish for their very own rom-com, fairytale ending?

No, they are not, and here’s why.

When the general public thinks of romance novels and rom-coms, there are usually a few things that come to mind: massive grand gestures, public marriage proposals, sacrificing one’s life for someone and other huge public displays of affection. To them, rom-coms are cringey, ridiculous displays of a kind of love that does not and will never exist between two normal people. Rom-com fans, however, likely have a different image that comes to mind. While many romance novels do have their fair share of huge grand gestures that sweep a girl off her feet, they also have an abundance of something completely different.

In “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” Peeta allows Katniss to sleep beside him while she’s grappling with nightmares, even if it means he’s woken up at 3 a.m. In “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” Harry awakes to Ron and Hermione holding hands in their sleep — a sweet reminder that they lean on each other in moments of darkness. None of these moments are the grand gestures associated with book and movie romances. There were no public declarations of love or massive showings of PDA, yet they are what came to mind as I sat here writing this article. In fact, most of these moments are nothing more than quiet, selfless acts of love, serving as reminders that someone cares about you. It is these moments — the subtle acts of love that almost fade into the background — that have stuck with me the most since first reading these stories.

This is what has shaped my expectations for future romantic relationships most acutely, and is what I and many other romance readers truly want. I don’t care about grand gestures. I don’t want my future husband to declare his love for me in front of hundreds of people, or sacrifice his life for mine. That would be crazy. What I do want, however, is for him to listen to me, and to care about what he’s hearing. I want him to value the same things I do and to be intentional about the time we spend together. I want him to text me (without having to ask), and to actively choose to spend time with me. Most of all, I want someone who makes me feel loved and wanted, without feeling like a burden.

Does it sound like I’m asking for a lot? Hopefully the answer is no. In fact, if you ask someone random on the street what they’re looking for in a relationship, they’ll probably say many of the same things, regardless of whether they read romance novels or not. Yet, women have been made to feel like these characteristics — thoughtfulness, intentionality, selflessness — are not within our reach. Instead, they’ve been framed as a fantasy only made for media, one that doesn’t fit into the real-life dating sphere, no matter how much we may want it to. We’re expected to settle for less, even if that means being with someone who doesn’t really care about us. We think to ourselves: If this is the best there is, why should I raise my standards?

While the mainstream narrative has always been that romance novel-worthy men are nothing but fictional, I’m here to say that women should have high standards. While we may not be able to wish for boyfriends who are willing to die for us at the drop of a hat (a girl can dream … right?), we can and should hope for partners who will value us, listen to us and care about what we have to say, just like the fictional men that we love and admire. It shouldn’t be considered unrealistic to want someone who wants to spend time with you, listens to what you say and actually — this is crazy, I know — internalizes it. Wouldn’t we do the same for our future partner?

Unfortunately, we’ll never have Percy cheering us on before we go on a mythological quest or Peeta soothing us as we recover from Hunger Games-inflicted nightmares. Even so, the person we end up with should be someone who would do the same, if the opportunity presented itself. It should be a given, not a pipe dream, that the person you decide to commit yourself to will love and care about you immensely, more than enough to reach for your hand in the middle of the night or be your cheerleader in a moment of stress. Having high standards for relationships is not an unrealistic dream reserved only for romance novels, but a necessary mindset to have when entering the dating world. It’s a sign of self-respect and independence that should be celebrated, not shut down.

So, stay delusional, girls. The fantasy romance you have in your head right now may very well blossom into a healthy relationship down the road. You deserve the fairytale ending you’ve read about and watched for years, no matter how unattainable it may seem.

