Not too long ago, lying down at 3:17 a.m. in my bed, I found myself on my phone searching a familiar site (that definitely wasn’t for fanfiction) for something to read myself to sleep. As I scroll past hundreds of stories readily available at my fingertips, I actively avoid one tagline, one genre of fiction that I couldn’t even begin to consider without feeling my skin crawl with cringe: self-inserts. Whenever I am faced with a “Y/N” tag, I refuse to touch it. But this particular night, I came to a standstill with my decisions: Weren’t my favorite books those that allowed me to put myself into the story? I realized that in all of my favorite stories, I could find a big part of myself in the characters — in their identities, their behaviors and even their relationships. Though I could not fit myself perfectly into Y/N stories (being told I have perfect snow-white skin as a Black girl kind of pulls me out of the story), being able to find my sense of escape in different pieces of media allows me to feel understood by someone — anyone — even if it’s in an entirely different universe. The fantastical worlds that media has to offer invite us to become a part of someone else’s story — without any cringey self-inserts — making media both more personal and more imaginative.

Sometimes I want to watch a show because it pulls me out of the world around me entirely. But sometimes, after a long day, I just want to see a fellow girl fail at something and sympathize with her. It is nice to see a character create a situation that seems so impossibly grandiose and ultimately find a solution, similar to how I can find myself lost in problems characters face in fiction. Sometimes I watch “Narnia” because it’s beautiful and nostalgic, but sometimes I need to see that even in a world with magic and talking animals, it takes work for things to get better.

My perfect world doesn’t need everything to be exactly to my liking, but instead requires that every goal and hope I have is tangible and in reach; my perfect world is something I can hold in my hands and fix to my characteristics and needs as much as I want. I find that one does not typically aim to find absolute perfection in media when seeing themself in a story but instead finds solace or reconciliation in seeing how something could play out when it had played out differently for them — or even when they feel there is no conclusion in sight. For this reason, it is so difficult for me to tell whether I like a character because of their portrayal or because I am addicted to seeing people with similar experiences to me on screen, hoping to see a better end to my story. Regardless of the reasons for my inclination toward these characters, being able to experience how their environment molds them and vice versa, without the added dread or pressure to experience it myself, is what truly makes a world perfect.

Some people think that a utopia should be incredible all the time. My version of utopia centers on betterment; it centers on the wonders of what could be rather than what is. I now see the appeal of Y/N (though I will still never read something with that tag), and I can’t help but feel more affection toward such stories. To create places for people to feel understood and allow them to place their entire person into the story is a noble thing to do, and I can only hope for everyone to have such a space in their Kindle or their favorite shows.

Daily Arts Writer Avery Adaeze Uzoije can be reached at auzoije@umich.edu.