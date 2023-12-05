Nature is not typically thought of as a common science fiction theme, with its focus on the inorganic and technological advancement. Subgenres like military sci-fi and hard sci-fi have made the genre more concerned with robots and space lasers than new environments. Frank Herbert’s “Dune” ignored all of those trends, handwaving much of the science portion of his science fiction and focusing on the fiction and themes of liberation and ecology.

At the beginning of “Dune,” Paul Atreides and his family recieve control over the desert planet Arrakis from the Emperor of the Known Universe. The planet is vital for its production of melange, commonly known as spice, a drug that makes space travel possible through its psychic enhancements. Spice is mined from pockets of the planet’s vast desert, which is also full of massive worms capable of sensing and hunting living things from miles away. After his family is ousted from power, Paul must travel through the desert, searching for sanctuary with the planet’s indigenous inhabitants: the Fremen. Paul seeks to use the Fremen to regain control of the planet, but he has prophetic nightmares about a jihad conquering the galaxy. The Fremen, oppressed for centuries, have a burning desire to emancipate themselves from imperial control.

“Dune” and its adaptations are anything but uncontroversial. Denis Villeneuve’s (“Blade Runner 2049”) 2021 film adaptation has been rightly criticized for the lack of diversity in its cast and its failure to include Middle Eastern or North African voices in a film attempting to represent their culture. The film erased the use of the word jihad for the more palatable “crusade,” a move met with criticism for ignoring the word’s traditional use. The book itself has also been called a white savior narrative, an understandable criticism stemming from the tendency of young white readers to glorify Paul. But, like those young readers, the criticism misses that Paul is meant to be a deconstruction of the white savior narrative and to show how these narratives obscure a dark truth about the heroes we worship: Their heroism often leads to more pain and a repeat of the same power structures farther down the line.

The Fremen are the real heroes of “Dune.” Imperialist missionaries have been attempting to control their culture for centuries before the events of the book, but they have done little to truly breach the inner workings of the Fremen culture. Most of the Fremen hide far away from the Atreides and Harkonnens, deep in southern Arrakis. There, they have developed their own society in the desert. This is partially why Paul finds becoming their leader so difficult; they have hopes and desires separate from the rest of the planet. Instead of wanting to control the spice trade and come on top of the same hegemony that Paul was once part of, they want to destroy it. They dream of a green Arrakis, one full of water and life. The Fremen want to rule a paradise, not just take the spot of their dictators.

People search for freedom in the wilderness. I myself fit into the stereotype of a college student yearning to live in a cabin in the woods, wishing to escape, though in reality, I wouldn’t last a week without modern amenities. Nature is often idealized as a way to leave behind capitalism, imperialism and all the headaches with no downsides. There is often a legitimate desire behind this idealization: We wish to remove the inequities from the world, but we still have a melancholic understanding that the whole of society is not a malleable thing that can change on an individual whim. Running to live in the middle of nowhere has become an escape from modernity.

“Dune” rejects the vision of wilderness as an escape. Instead of a place to run away from the problems in Arrakis, nature is a revolutionary force. The dream of a green Arrakis is inseparable from the dream of overthrowing the imperialist powers that control the planet. It’s a way for the Fremen to take back control of their home, remaking it to their liking as they change its ecology and climate. Destroying the desert would remove the valuable spice deposits on which the galaxy-spanning empire depends for profitable space travel. The creation and farming of spice would be on the Fremen’s terms, not reliant on their suffering. Arrakis wouldn’t be a dry hellscape where its people are enslaved and murdered; it would be a paradise where the Fremen could benefit from their planet’s wealth.

Nature might be commonly seen as an escape from all of the complexity of the modern day, but “Dune” imagines nature as a place of liberation. Nature is not a place to refuse the changing of power structures, but a place to fuel our hopes and desires for a revolution. Running away isn’t going to destroy the global military-industrial complex built on extracting resources from indigenous land — places like Palestine or Anishinaabe land. The yearning for nature becomes a call to transform the world and make it a better place.

