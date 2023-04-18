The first time I ever went to a drive-in movie was with my girlfriend last summer. We had met in September, the first week of college. By December, we were exclusive. By July, we were official. Two days after that conversation, her Honda Pilot was cruising into a deserted parking lot, misty and darkening under a setting summer-night sun, but artificially glowing with the heat of a projected movie screen.

It wasn’t our movie. We were in the wrong place. Murmuring to each other about theater lot numbers and whether or not we should send out a call for help, she backed out of our spot, tires crunching sooty gravel. Like two blind princesses looking for a pea in a mattress, we drove around looking for the right place. At last, the right lot number winked at us seductively from a distance. We unbuckled our seatbelts, said a little prayer for our safety and settled in.

She had brought quilted blankets because it “would get cold.” I, who had grown up first in Israel, with its cactuses, olive trees and choking dry heat, then in Los Angeles, with its palm trees, convertibles and soft sunlight, and finally in South Florida, with its mangroves, damp sand and thick rain during summer vacation, didn’t believe her. I took it as an affront — what kind of person wouldn’t trust the sun to do its job? But when the light faded under the horizon like a candle down to its last embers, I realized my seat on the back of her car wasn’t sustainable. I grabbed my ice-cold Pepsi and crawled under the blankets in shame.

Before Michigan, I had never seen a movie outdoors. I didn’t know how to ride a bike. I couldn’t start a fire. We made a nest in the trunk of her car, feeling like kids who think they’re invisible when they cover their eyes. We had decided to come to the movies because “Everything Everywhere All At Once” was playing and it was, according to me, “the movie of the century.” But after a string of technical issues, we settled into a silent movie. It didn’t seem worth it to run up the hill again to the little man surrounded by radios in his shed. Flipping through stations was useless. The car battery putted and threatened to die. We soon abandoned our efforts to force it back to work and walked hand-in-hand to the store in search of treats.

With the amount of soda we were drinking, we quickly established a makeshift love triangle between the overpacked store, the string of abandoned porta-potties and our clump of blankets in the backseat. There was more giggling at the actors silently flying around on screen than actually watching the movie. The credits rolled on “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” We decided to stay for the second movie, “Men,” and two hours slid into four. I felt more serenity than anyone ever has watching a horror movie about a woman being stalked by horny, bloodthirsty men after her husband’s suicide. We laughed together: Who made this?? After midnight in a dusty, dilapidated drive-in parking lot is not the time to think about the patriarchy. I just wanted to be a tiny dot in the middle of the world — to munch on pink cotton candy and watch a movie I don’t like with someone I love.

As night fell over the Michigan parking lot, the sun gave her final curtsy over my childhood home in Florida, the house a mere hour-long drive from the swampy Everglades dotted with alligators. I didn’t want to go home. I didn’t miss it. I was content to pack up my memories and toss them over my shoulder like a pinch of salt warding away bad dreams. Florida smelled like ACT prep classes and scratchy library armchairs. It looked like navy button-downs tucked into khaki trousers, finished off with boat shoes. Mosquitos settled in lazy waves along a posh country club jacuzzi. There aren’t any drive-in movies in my town. It’s too hot for that.

The University of Michigan bounced me from frat parties thick with boozy condensation to lecture halls antsy with restless kids to Shabbat dinners engulfed in scents of fire and soup. Every experience is a first, and every friend is the best I’ve ever made. If I thought about every single moment that forged the path to me sitting in my girlfriend’s car in a drive-in movie theater, I would choke with sentimentality. The past and the future closed in on me like a bear hug, so I let them go. I drank my Pepsi, turned my eyes toward the screen’s light and listened to the grasshoppers chirp.

Daily Arts Writer Abigail Goodman can be reached at abigai@umich.edu.