What happened, Mr. Feige?

Just a year ago, you lived on top of the world, pumping out box office monster after box office monster, living life like there was no tomorrow. And now look at you. You’ve got Marvel’s first-ever flop on your hands. With “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” you’ve somehow managed to make the impossible possible and unite critics and audiences in an unmitigated “ugh.” That lukewarm reaction isn’t even the worst of it (god knows you’ve dealt with that before) — the real worry is the creeping realization that this might be just the beginning.

For years, “Marvel Fatigue” seemed nothing more than the wishful thinking of pretentious cinephiles, becoming for 2010s movie reviewers what the apocalypse was for 1840s preachers — all smoke, no fire. That is, until now. There is real, palpable exhaustion from audiences all over the U.S. Take it from box office numbers, take it from personal anecdotes, take it from any source you like, this house of cards is about to collapse.

But all this brings me back to my original question, the same question Bob Iger must have hastily scrawled on a sticky note before nailing it to your office door: Kevin, what the HELL happened? Maybe you could shrug your shoulders and claim it’s because “Ant-Man” was bad, that’s all. But if that were all it took to damage the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it would’ve been dead on arrival in 2008. No, this problem is more complicated. This problem is something especially unique to our modern era — or should I say, postmodern era.

Yeah, yeah, the transition was corny, but so are your movies, Kevin, so don’t be a hypocrite. In my eyes, the only diagnosis that can accurately describe the problem you find yourself in is a postmodern diagnosis. “Postmodern” has become something of a loaded word in recent times, being conflated with a lot of intense ideas (usually the ones conservatives dislike). But instead of placing you in the vague mass of what postmodern may mean, your franchise instead offers itself to a very specific type of postmodernism. Its mass advertising, its self-referential nature, its infinitely expanding aura, its replication of symbolism of real figures. It all places itself squarely in the postmodern world as described by late 20th-century author Jean Baudrillard, written about in what’s since been deemed the “Avengers: Endgame” of modern postmodern discourse: 1981’s “Simulacra and Simulation.”

In it, Baudrillard asserts that we live in a simulated world. Not in the “Matrix” conspiracy theorist way, but in the imitation way. Throughout life, we are constantly surrounded by simulations of real objects. Think of light fixtures imitating sunlight and tools imitating hands. There are also simulations of humans and information: paintings simulating a person, written text imitating thought and fictional characters imitating human beings. Critically, these simulations are not necessarily bad. In fact, more often than not, they’re quite useful, allowing us greater ability to interact with the objects in our world, learning about them and understanding them in new ways. We continuously gain extra information, expanding our world with every simulation we see. No longer must we remain content with the things surrounding us immediately upon creation, with simple simulation, creation and communication reach new heights.

Then comes simulacra. Simulacra is the simulation of a simulation, usually found in mass media. Depictions of fictional characters outside of the original work, reboots, sequels, news outlets covering stories about other news articles and things of this nature. Once again, this is not inherently bad, allowing for the creation of art, interpretation, intertextuality and a host of other positive features.

The trouble arrives, Baudrillard says, when these simulacra are created and consumed at such a rate where there no longer is a separation between the simulacra and reality. There is so much constant, unavoidable culture at any given moment that it is impossible to find the truth. Think of modern news: there are so many stories, so many stories about those stories, so many stories about those stories that are about those other stories, from so many different sources, that it becomes impossible to parse out the truth. Think of it like being trapped in a coursing river, the water is moving so fast that you can’t tell whether the pain you feel in your chest is a pebble or a boulder – it’s a constant stream of consumption and stimulation, amplifying media so loud that you can’t discern the sound of culture and the sound of information from each other. It’s just one drowning noise.

As an example, think of the great Martin Luther King Jr., a pacifist civil rights activist fighting for equality. He was also an anticapitalist, a socialist and he believed that even after the passage of the Civil Rights Act, there was still work to be done. Following his death, he was simulated in books and TV, and those simulations were simulated hundreds of times over, each time successively stripping him of his beliefs, leaving the modern simulacra of King: a simple man who believed directly legislated racism to be evil, no more, no less — robbing him of his true opinions and making him palatable for modern milquetoast politics.

This oversaturation of simulacra in our modern world, leading to an inability to discern truth from fiction, has been deemed by Baudrillard as “hyperreality”: there is no more real and fake, there is only real and more real. And nobody does it better than you, Kevin. After the release of the first “Iron Man,” you realized Marvel could be more than just a franchise — it could be a universe. After each initial solo movie was released, you bound them together in “The Avengers,” a movie which is, in itself, an amalgamation of all previous solo movies. And that attempted simulacra became an immediate smash hit, so you thought to yourself, “Hey, why stop here?”

And so, the simulacra continued to evolve. Simulating itself over and over and over again beyond comprehension. No longer was any movie individual, but followed the same, tired storytelling structure to introduce context or resolve context, each movie merely a step in the simulation machine. And, with each successive step forward in Marvel’s “grand copy machine,” so too did its “media industrial complex” evolve: advertisements, tie-ins, TV Shows, interviews and every outlet you had available. The MCU became omnipresent, blanketing itself over our real world and substituting it with hyperreal simulacra.

There are moviegoers out there who might claim it was still easy to parse between the real and the hyperreal, but you, Kevin? You sly dog, you know exactly what you’re doing. Although moviegoers do not actively perceive Marvel movies as reality, the movies still have the power to reshape mindsets around real world events and groups.

Take, for example, the U.S. military. Fading away is the organization that unjustly invaded Iraq. Fading away is the organization that funnels trillions away from the American people. What remains in its stead is the simulacra: Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man. He is an ultrarich technocrat who funnels money into his own “defensive” weaponry and does what he must to save the world along with his friend, War Machine. While this characterization might have been a satiric simulation in the first “Iron Man,” constant resimulation of the character over the course of 10 years removed this aspect and all we’re left with is the heroic simulacra of the military. For Tony Stark, his ends justify his means and the MCU agrees, watching him take absolute power into his own hands to destroy his unquestionably evil enemies. This line of thinking can apply to nearly all of the Avengers, each serving as a simulacrum initially based on the U.S. military, serving to create a hyperreality in which the military’s actions are wholly justified. This type of simulacra, the same type as what’s been used to obfuscate King’s politics, is what Baudrillard called a mask simulacra, a simulation that perverts, hides and changes the real in service of the hyperreal.

Although the viewers might consciously recognize these simulations as just that —simulations — their unavoidable presence in modern culture implements change in the minds of the consumer. While one might see Iron Man and the U.S. military as separate beings, the hyperreal simulacra of Iron Man still finds its way into the audience’s minds and opinions. This type of simulacra, the type of simulacra you build your bread and butter off of, is what Baudrillard would call a ‘mask.’ While separated from reality, it still serves to interact with our real world, and change perspectives of it.

Now, I want to be super clear: I’m not here to judge you, Kevin. Although I might not personally like your movies, that doesn’t make their hyperrealistic approach any less valid. Clearly, something about it really resonated with a lot of people, and I think that’s just wonderful. What’s not wonderful is the fact that your approach was on its deathbed and you kept asking it to get back to work. While we were stuck inside the MCU’s labyrinth of hyperreality, you, Kevin, our own postmodern Daedalus, continued to build. It got to the point where I assume even the Minotaur couldn’t find his way out.

Unfortunately for you, Kevin, as time went on you began to look less like Daedalus and more like Icarus, flying higher and higher until you hit your apex: 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” It’s hard not to think of “No Way Home” as the peak of Marvel’s collective simulacra. This is a movie with, in my eyes, a barebones plot, barebones characters, barebones action and barebones special effects. To make this movie succeed, Marvel once again turns to simulation, this time to a level far beyond what came before.

This movie is Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s portrayals of Spider-Man. All excitement, wonder and fun in the film come from those two. If I were to strip the context around these Spider-Men away and replace them with unknown heroes from universes unseen on the screen, what value would “No Way Home” have? I think we both know the answer to that, Kevin. Instead of resembling anything in our reality, they are creative copies of copies of copies. Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man was originally adapted from a comic book written by one set of writers, brought to the original trilogy by another set of writers, and introduced in ‘No Way Home’ by a separate group of writers. These writers are successively creatively simulating each other, creating spider-simulacra. With “No Way Home,” you decided to up your ante. The mask simulacra that had served as your foundation this far was no longer good enough for you, instead you turned to a new type. A type wholly disconnected from reality and existing only in the realm of the hyperreal. This new type aws, as Baudrillard would put it, pure simulacra.

And by the skin of your teeth, it worked. It worked wonders. But the only reason it worked is that Maguire and Garfield are nearly universally loved by the American public, occupying the same mental real estate as Santa Claus, Mr. Rogers and Bob Ross. To attempt to once again copy this bundle of copies, this time for characters and ideas the audience holds no such reverence for, would be begging for failure. And yet, that’s just what you did, daring your wax wings to melt. Each successive movie released since “No Way Home” has been so steeped in its own lore and simulation that they’ve forgotten to be individual movies, opting instead to commit to becoming a bundled monolith of intense simulacra, where without each other, they become meaningless.

This is where I deviate from the vision of Baudrillard. Where Baudrillard states that man becomes consumed by the hyperreal, unable to return to reality, I disagree. I believe that somewhere, deep, deep down, people can tell. People know when simulacra like yours have so utterly detached themselves from reality. It’s become so intense and all-encompassing that I can’t even call it hyperreality anymore. It’s an ultra-reality, a self-contained world of interwoven simulacra that is so intense it sits above our world in a world of its own. And if you’re having fun up there Kev, that’s fine by me. Just know that the new yacht you’ve been eying isn’t gonna pay for itself.

Daily Arts Writer Rami Mahdi can be reached at rhmahdi@umich.edu.