2023 was full of surprises for the digital world. There were video game adaptations galore (both nostalgic and disappointing), new memes and trends that should cause us all to question our internet addictions and — most importantly — The Josh Hutcherson Renaissance. New games were played, TikTok trends were analyzed and controversy was abundant. We’ve decided to highlight an iconic moment for each month of 2023, a surprisingly difficult but righteous task. Below are the Digital Culture Beat’s top picks for the year, some amusing, some lighthearted and others crucial to discuss.

Let’s take a walk down memory lane together.

— Rebecca Smith, Senior Arts Editor, and Cecilia Ledezma, Digital Culture Beat Editor

January: maia arson crimew leaks the no-fly list

We started the year off with the United States government taking the L, courtesy of maia arson crimew (it/she), a self-described “autistic enby trans artist and hacktivist” from Switzerland. On Jan. 19, crimew revealed that it had come across the list using ZoomEye, a search engine for servers connected to the internet. In its blog post about the leak, crimew recounted finding an unprotected server of a US airline named CommuteAir, sifting through repositories and files out of sheer boredom and then stumbling upon gold: In addition to the list later confirmed as the TSA’s 2019 no-fly list, it also discovered droves of personal info about airline staff including passport numbers and full addresses. I recommend giving the post a read — crimew goes over the technical aspects in a way even my “Khan Academy coding made me rage-quit” self can follow, and I genuinely don’t know if that’s a testament to its skill as a hacker, or how abysmal CommuteAir’s IT was. crimew then brought the findings to The Daily Dot and, together, they started our year off strong with one of the funniest technically-not crimes in a while.

The absurdity and activism underneath propelled the situation to icon status. The blog post’s quote “holy fucking bingle. what?! :3,” paired with a picture of the eponymous Sprigatito plush obscuring the list on maia’s screen, became a meme. crimew itself also became a legend for being the trans catgirl wanted by its nine girlfriends and also the United States government. crimew’s identity as a Queer person is also a big part of its political identity as a socialist and anarchist. In an article from Blick translated from German, it states, “You’ll find out firsthand that right-wing people don’t want you to exist. And so of course you have all the more reasons to be angry with the system.” The idea of trans oppression as a symptom of the larger capitalist government runs deep in many Queer liberation spaces, so it is at least somewhat satisfying to see one of your own take a swing and connect so solidly. Keep up the good work in 2024, crimew!

Daily Arts Writer Lin Yang can be reached at yanglinj@umich.edu

February: Spotify’s new AI DJ

With the rise in popularity of consumer-based artificial intelligence services such as AI art and ChatGPT, as well as AI-generated content in YouTube videos and disturbing deepfakes, it was inevitable that the music streaming business hopped in on the trend of making their own AI gimmick for users. The AI DJ didn’t exactly take the world by storm, considering it was just a glorified playlist, but it’s still fun to play around with and is generally pretty good at picking songs that the user will enjoy.

Maddie Agne, former Digital Culture writer, chronicled her experience with the AI, poignantly pondering on whether AI will shape how we consume and share art; she says it already has, and I agree. Spotify has already been using machine learning and language processing to recommend new music to listeners, turning music production into even more of a corporate commodity with the “playlist-ification” of music. The cherry on top is because of how widespread the usage of streaming services like Spotify is, artists realistically don’t have other options for reaching an audience. When advertising, the market and capitalism as a whole begin to shape a medium and art can be robbed of its potential.

Since the AI industry is made up mostly of white males, racism can end up rearing its ugly head. Whether it’s a chatbot regurgitating stereotypes or AI policing reinforcing an already troubling history of racial discrimination among the over-militarized police of the United States, AI is not immune to the biases of its creators and users. This and the appropriation of Black culture throughout music history feel like they come together in an unholy fusion upon hearing Spotify use a Black man’s likeness for the face of their hip new DJ. However, Xavier Jernigan does quite a bit of work with Spotify and seemed to be enthusiastic about the whole thing, which is nice to see.

Ethics be damned, though, I still wanted to get my grubby little hands on the AI DJ and give it a try. Xavier started me off with “Can’t Make U Change” by JID (ft. Ari Lennox), before launching me into “Roses” by Kanye West and “SUMMER” by BROCKHAMPTON. I did NOT expect my listening experience to veer from throwing my flat ass back to the five stages of grief in the middle of my kitchen, but I won’t complain. It hit.

Daily Arts Writer James Johnston can be reached at johnstjc@umich.edu.

March: AI-powered presidents play video games

Amid fears and confusion over new developments in AI technologies like ChatGPT, a new twist on these technologies (specifically AI-powered deepfakes) appeared: Videos of political figures playing games like Fortnite and Minecraft. Using vocal deepfake programs, memelords and edgy teens could upload just a short voice clip from Barack Obama’s 2013 inaugural address and have a scarily accurate voice model of the former president to puppeteer as they pleased. The power of this technology is scary — it can be used to spread misinformation and scam people out of thousands of dollars. However, as is the case with many of the existential threats we face in our modern age, people found a way to use this technology for the greater good of meme culture.

The most popular of these memes usually feature the three most recent presidents, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, playing some sort of game and arguing with one another, often making references to one another’s time in office. While some people chose to use this format to make videos that are disgustingly racist and homophobic, the majority of the ones that I’ve seen have only some light ribbing, and some even portray the three as friends. One YouTuber has even made a feature-length film that imagines them as middle-schoolers dealing with their high-school bully, Ben Shapiro. These videos are downright ridiculous, yet there’s a charm to some of them that I just can’t seem to describe. Maybe it’s hearing such influential figures act like everyday people, or maybe it’s how great Biden sounds on Ice Spice and PinkPantheress’ “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2.” Whatever it may be, this trend shows that while this new technology can be used for evil and manipulative means, it can also be used for what the internet does best: turning weighty issues into a joke.

Daily Arts Writer Hunter Bishop can be reached at hdbishop@umich.edu

April: The Mario movie

Quoth my Letterboxd review: “this was more than the mario movie. this was cinemario.” Thank God I only wrote the Letterboxd review. In my opinion, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” was such a fascinating case of driving audience expectations for a video game adaptation so low that anything even remotely respectful of the source material would be a blessing. The timeline was as such: Nintendo announced they partnered with the infamous animation studio Illumination Entertainment; the entire internet dunked on the casting announcement which prioritized big-name celebrities over actual voice actors, with roles that did oddly fit when thought over (Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong) and also Chris Pratt; these bizarre promos by the actors clearly shot on their phones were similarly received before shockingly amazing trailers dropped right after.

So of course — with no idea if this movie would be a bop or flop — DC raced to be the first people at the premiere. After a literal half-hour (trust me, I was counting the minutes) of trailers and advertisements, the movie speed-ran the bare Dry Bones of a story in about 80 minutes. I ate that shit up, though. The first cartoons I watched consistently as a kid were from “The Super Mario Bros. Super Show!” My dad would order the DVDs through Netflix (remember that?) after he’d bought me a DS and Super Mario Advance. My sister and I would watch them after struggling through the games; I thought of her every time the Mario brothers showed their love for one another. Fuck it, yeah, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” made me cry. You can’t blame me — “Gusty Garden Galaxy” is one hell of a triumphant tear-jerker. Still mid though.

Daily Arts Writer Saarthak Johri can be reached at sjohri@umich.edu.

May: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom released at the perfect time for me. I had just finished my exams and was looking at three weeks of absolutely no obligations until my internship started. The night before it was released, I waited in line at the Ann Arbor GameStop (which was a wild place to be in 2023) surrounded by other Zelda fans. I played Mario Kart with random strangers for a few hours until the two unfortunate employees who had been chosen to work a midnight release for one of the most anticipated games of the year opened the door. I got my copy and promptly went home to play it until 4 a.m. I woke up the next morning and played for the entire day, and then did the same the next day and the day after that until I had spent nearly a week straight playing Tears of the Kingdom. I’ve never done that with a game before, and I’m not sure that I ever will again (mostly for the sake of my health).

I wasn’t alone in my ravenous response to Tears of the Kingdom. With mostly glowing reviews and a major Game Award to its name, it’s safe to say that this game will have the same legendary status as its predecessor, Breath of the Wild, for years to come. Still, I can’t help but worry that this is the last major entry we’ll see in the Zelda franchise for a long time. Nintendo stretched this version of Hyrule to its absolute limit, expanding not only the world map but the gameplay mechanics to such an extent that it’s hard to imagine where they could go next.

Daily Arts Writer Hunter Bishop can be reached at hdbishop@umich.edu.

June: The Grimace shake

The McDonald’s Grimace Shake, a berry-tasting, creamy liquid sporting shades of heliotrope and vanilla soft serve, reached the fast-food chain’s dysfunctional ice cream machines on June 12, 2023. The reason? McDonaldland character Grimace was celebrating another journey around the sun. Almost immediately, TikTok saw a comedic opportunity in the purple milkshake, with the first of many meme videos posted just a day after the menu item’s launch. The videos follow a formula: They begin with a review of the Grimace Shake, then cut to varying scenes of horror. A victim writhes in pain, face and body stained by purple goo. A body is found in an abandoned building, covered with purple handprints. At its best, the Grimace Shake trend allowed the younger generation to toy with filmmaking — to create an unsettling atmosphere and lean into the absurd. Is Grimace to blame, or his shake? The answer is often omitted, leaving the viewer with visceral scenes and no explanation.

Daily Arts Writer Laine Brotherton can be reached at laineb@umich.edu.

July: The Barbenheimer phenomenon

I’ve been on the “Barbie” hype train since the movie was announced and — per my purchases of a cute doll print novelty tote and sparkly “Ken” emblazoned shirt this past month — I’ve yet to hop off. As for “Oppenheimer,” I did think it was silly that such tonally different movies came out on the same day, a thought shared by many as shown by the very existence of Barbenheimer as a trend and even word. Still, I imagined it would be a single-ticket kind of day for me; it was Barbie’s Dreamhouse day, not Oppy’s census-designated place day.

The bit was really, really funny though, so I did do an extended double feature (a lot more on that here) on premiere day. Surprisingly, I ended up adoring “Oppenheimer” much more than expected, rewatching it in IMAX once I flew back home. More expectedly, I also really liked “Barbie,” which I imagine is why I saw it a total of six times in theaters. The thing about the pairing is that it wasn’t serious, all based on coincidence and the irony of linking two contrasting media, a la 2020’s “Doom Crossing: Eternal Horizons.” People dressed up for showings on both sides, made edited shots to show how color changes a scene’s effect and even reworked trailers to flip their tonalities on their heads. It was a good old-fashioned joke everyone jovially took part in and it potentially introduced audiences who don’t venture out of their typical genres to new and exciting content.

Digital Culture Beat Editor Cecilia Ledezma can be reached at cledezma@umich.edu.

August: Girl math

If there’s one thing social media (especially TikTok) loves to do, it’s to throw the word “girl” in front of any random noun and declare it an integral part of womanhood. It may sound odd, but I have to admit — I love it. Throughout the past year, the online community has taught me to eat girl dinner, go on hot girl walks, have hot girl summers and (most importantly) do girl math. What started as a loosely defined financial concept to help explain away TikTok users’ oftentimes questionable spending habits quickly exploded into a universal fiscal code for the women and girls of social media. According to girl math, anything you pay for with cash is free, opting out of a two-for-the-price-of-one sale actually results in you losing money and — most importantly — it is never, ever wrong to splurge on that sweet treat or bottle of wine. I mean, we’re just girls, right?

Seeing this trend online, one thing is clear: Girl math is deliberately unserious. While it does play into harmful stereotypes about women being unable to do math or manage money, the trend is supposed to be playful at its core. It’s supposed to allow us to poke fun at ourselves for our silly spending habits among other women who understand where we’re coming from. While it’s important to not allow the trend to justify too much overspending, every once in a while we all deserve a little treat. So, buy those Taylor Swift tickets, drink that $7 coffee and don’t feel even a little guilty about it. If it makes you feel good, it’s worth a slight depletion in your bank account.

Senior Arts Editor Rebecca Smith can be reached at rebash@umich.edu

September: How often do you think about the Roman Empire?

As a lover of anything Greco-Roman and a survivor of five years of voluntary Latin classes, my internet senses tingle at the very mention of a Roman Empire meme. The TikTok trend of asking men how often they think about the Roman Empire started with TikToker Ashley Lance’s video where she asks her boyfriend the question, with his answer of “Not much, maybe once every week or two” going viral. The video is now at 1.8 million likes, and the trend itself has been featured by outlets of Forbes and Time prestige and — in my opinion, more importantly — by us.

I think about the Roman Empire minimum once every three days. There’s a joke to be made about how since the age of 13, I’ve been slowly becoming a 50-year-old father, but also I think the portrayal of believing the Roman Empire is interesting as just another dudebro quirk is a disservice to how cool Rome is. It’s wrong to think there’s nothing there for minorities due to being a society with bigotry; this was an issue of every civilization, and one to be reckoned with instead of ignored. Rome is the basis for a lot of Western society, from language to urban planning to government and accomplished things that we with our modern technology haven’t done. We need to learn from the triumphs and pitfalls of one of history’s most influential societies, whether girly pop or not.

Thinking about the Roman Empire as a straight guy thing feels pretty in line with TikTok and the internet’s recent trend of “ew men, men are weird and gross and who wants to be a man” that — as a guy who had to fight pretty hard to be a guy — I don’t want to deal with. With all my time spent in Rome-related spaces, there is no gender distinction and, sadly, this nonexistent line has become the common perception. Ultimately, I fear that this trend will discourage women from wanting to get into Roman and other parts of history just because it is now a “man” thing. More people should learn about history, period. The Roman Empire just happens to have a rather tumultuous and easily accessible one compared to other historical phenomena. So, straight man or otherwise, get a little bit more of Rome in your life. Salve!

Daily Arts Writer Lin Yang can be reached at yanglinj@umich.edu

October: “Five Nights at Freddy’s” movie release

So, here’s a confession: I’ve only actually played a couple of games in the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise. Most of my FNaF fixation comes from keeping up with the YouTubers I’ve been hooked on since middle school, mainly the main FNaF explorer and archaeologist Markiplier and MatPat, respectively. So when I realized that the premiere of the “Five Nights at Freddy’s” movie fell on my birthday, what other option did I have but to take as much of the DC beat as I could to see it (while fervently anticipating another battle in the Rotten Tomatoes critics culture war)? What could I have done other than decorate my apartment with cheap FNaF birthday party decor to host a costumed afterparty to kick off Halloweekend where my guests (out of their own volition, surprisingly enough) made me put on Game Theory? What am I supposed to do with all these leftover FNaF decorations now? Please answer or let me know if you’ll take it — I’ve since stuffed it into my cramped apartment closet. It’s making noises.

Daily Arts Writer Saarthak Johri can be reached at sjohri@umich.edu.

November: The Josh Hutcherson whistle trend

After the astronomical success of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, fans flocked to obsess over the film’s lead, Josh Hutcherson. It was the perfect storm; much of FNaF’s older audience had grown up watching Hutcherson in “The Hunger Games” series, and now here he was up against Freddy Fazbear himself. In typical fandom style, TikTok users began making video edits of the celebrity. Somewhere along the way, somebody managed to dig up an ancient relic — a fan edit from 2014 of Hutcherson set to Flo Rida’s “Whistle.” Unlike the smooth, quick and professional-looking edits of the modern day, this video is a gem of its era: a slow-moving slideshow of photos overlaid with a pinkish hue. On instinct, you may see it and laugh. Yet one can only assume that this was made with passion and adoration for Hutcherson back in 2014, which gives it a tender charm. It’s unaware of its irony; it doesn’t need to be aware.

This meme further progressed; it seemed as though the people of the Internet were desperate to bring back Rickrolling. Videos seemingly unrelated to Hutcherson in any capacity were suddenly jump-scaring users with the iconic “Whistle” edit. It was unavoidable — my For You page was haunted by Hutcherson’s smug face and the beginning five notes of “Whistle.” I began to fear his face would be burned into my retinas. Though I got annoyed after about twenty too many “Whistle” edit encounters, I can’t denounce it — it’s priceless internet behavior.

Daily Arts Writer Katelyn Sliwinski can be reached at ksliwi@umich.edu.

December: Hbomberguy Plagiarism Video

Hbomberguy, also known as Harris Bomberguy or, more boringly, Harry Brewis, is certainly one of the YouTubers of all time. Covering important political topics, such as Brexit, vaccine denialism, rainbow capitalism and the most controversial issue of our time, “RWBY,” he’s done everything a YouTuber can do — yet, each time he uploads a new video, roughly once a year, it seems to alter the fabric of the internet. We saw this in 2022 with his takedown of Tommy Tallarico, which concluded that most of his extravagant claims (working with Nintendo video game producer Shigeru Miyamoto, making the Roblox “oof” sound, being on “Cribs,” his mother being proud of him, etc.) were either exaggerated or outright fabricated and made him instantly vanish from the face of the Internet, never to be seen again. That wasn’t the first time an Hbomberguy video had a significant impact on somebody’s (online) reputation, however — Graham Linehan and Ben Shapiro can attest to that.

So when I saw a four-hour video entitled “Plagiarism and You(Tube)” on my feed, I knew that clicking on it would be an irreversible, life-changing decision. This wasn’t Brewis’ first foray into the wonderful world of YouTube plagiarism, but it was the first to span half of a workday (as well as being his most-watched video ever with 14 million views), which has to account for something. The video blew up immediately — how many people watched it in its entirety (and how many of those paid attention in the first place) we’ll never know, but why let information get in the way of good old Twitter discourse?

I suppose I should get to talking about the video itself. I remember it like it was a month and a week ago. Two familiar hours where Brewis discussed plagiarism of his own content, the dubious origin of Nostalgia Critic videos and shabby sourcing by other creators. Then, out of nowhere, it becomes an expose — no, a masterclass in investigative journalism — revealing big-time Queer YouTuber James Somerton’s long history of plagiarism, lesbophobia and Nazi apologia. Most notably, James had directly lifted much of his content from the work of various AIDS victims. This video, coupled with Todd Nathanson’s video on the topic, clocking in at one-and-a-half hours and coming out just a day later, resulted in James Somerton deleting his entire channel.

It has to be said that this is a somewhat sensitive and upsetting topic — but ultimately, exposing plagiarists, especially those that use their oppressed status to deflect attention away from their actions while stealing the work of smaller Queer writers, is a very good deed. Considering that 2023 was the year of AI art and a year fraught with plagiarism scandals, the pushback against these trends is frankly inspiring.



Daily Arts Writer Ariel Litwak can be reached at arilit@umich.edu