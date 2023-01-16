2022 was a year that felt like my humanity was restored. Morbius memes. Gentleminions. “No Maidens” jokes from Elden Ring. In 2020 nature was healing, but in 2022 WE were healing. For the most part. Some of us felt the need to cheat at chess while others felt the need to cheat on our wives (hey Try Guys: I’ll join your troupe of goofy dudes). Looking back at everything in this article makes me feel a bit wistful, but also glad that all of it is behind us now. If I had one word to explain the year, it would be “debaucherous.”

Honestly, it feels like too much happened this year for my little peanut brain to comprehend. Artificial Intelligence is able to produce art and writing at unprecedented quality, but with risk of ethical infringement. So many TikTok trends happened that I deleted the app. Those still in the TikTok trenches are braver than I am. We bravely defended Android users, Barbie girls and babygirlifiers. Spotify got wrapped. Video games got gamed. Below is a collection of our most important moments in Digital Culture 2022 — some enjoyable to discuss and some necessary to mention. It was truly one of the years of all time, but we look to the future now: It’s 2023in’ time.

January: Elmo, AKA the reason Gen Z is so sarcastic

If you had told me that the start of 2022 would be marked by an Elmo renaissance, I wouldn’t have believed you. Well, maybe it isn’t all that surprising given the state of internet humor nowadays, but hopefully, you get my point. It all started when a clip from “Sesame Street” went viral in late 2021, in which Elmo raps about “a plastic water bottle and a paper towel roll.” Everyone began pointing out how sassy Elmo sounded in this song, and it resulted in other clips of the lovable red monster making the rounds on TikTok at the start of the following year. Some notable ones include several of Elmo’s appearances on late-night talk shows and the resurfacing of his long-standing feud with Rocco, the pet rock of another Muppet named Zoe. People were quick to realize just how chaotic Elmo could be, finding him relatable and even going so far as to say that he is the reason Gen Z is … well, the way we are. Though his snappy sarcasm helped us ring in 2022 with a laugh, Elmo wants to turn things around in 2023, tweeting (yes, he has a Twitter) his New Year’s resolutions with “be kind to Rocco” at the top of his list.

February: The Wordles heard ‘round the world

Okay, to be real, I don’t play Wordle. I occasionally might with friends or when I was bored at my old job, but I have never been a serious Wordle player (Wordler?). I wrote this article because I was like, “hm, Wordle is cool and relevant right now and this is kind of breaking news” and guess what? It worked — that article did really well, and now here I am a year later, bringing you another update about our (your) beloved word game.

As of spring 2022 Wordle was still free, but in the summer of 2022 its popularity dropped by 51% since it was purchased by The New York Times. In the fall, the NYT appointed a new editor, Tracy Bennett, to Wordle and changed the game’s rules to follow the NYT’s own answer list. Despite the changes made to Wordle and its dip in popularity, do I think it will release its chokehold on the goofy game lovers among us? Absolutely not. I know people that still play it every day, and I know people that live for the thrill of sharing how quickly they guessed the day’s word. And, just before the 2022 holiday season, players began breaking their Wordle streaks in a show of support for a walk-out staged by the Times Guild, a union that represents NYT employees. So Wordle may have lost some traction as a game in 2022, but who said it couldn’t be reborn as a political device?

March: “Elden Ring” arrives

The cultural impact of “Elden Ring” was massive this year. It felt like people had waited for this game for a decade, even though it was only announced in 2019. And rightfully so, as Elden Ring brought the brutal and addictive gameplay found in FromSoftware’s previous titles — such as “Dark Souls” and “Bloodborne” — to an open world. In a time where it feels like every goddamn series is adding open-world elements, “Elden Ring” felt like it got it right. Although I have yet to beat the game (the linked review is from Maxwell Lee, a former DC writer who took up that heroic task), I still loved every minute I spent exploring its massive world. There’s a certain dreamlike aura that surrounds the world, from the beautifully designed creatures and monsters to the sprawling landscapes that you gaze out upon. I have yet to find, in any sort of media, the same feeling of pure wonder I had during my time wandering around in this game. If it weren’t for a difficulty spike I encountered thanks to my own poor planning, I’m sure I would have stayed locked in my room for an additional 80 hours beating it.

And you get a magic horse! That you can summon on demand! God, I love video games.

April: The return of r/place

The internet is such a divided place that it can feel like there’s no way to make it seem connected. Everyone has their own niches and their own communities that you can stay within those circles for as long as you want. Reddit is a hub for people to come together and celebrate their love of all sorts of topics, from Taco Bell to tattoos. A community of communities, if you will.

This year, Reddit brought back its popular r/place experiment, which last took place in 2017. Users were able to place one pixel of color onto an ever-expanding canvas, having to wait five to 20 minutes to place another one. Different subreddits joined together to create a sort of graffiti, fighting to create a design that represented their interests. Country flags and logos from games like “Rocket League” filled the space, constantly being overhauled by other, newer designs (including a wave of black pixels coordinated by a group that threatened to wipe everything out). I was able to talk to a University of Michigan-Dearborn student who helped to run the University of Michigan subreddit’s design, a block “M.” Watching each design come together and fall apart highlighted the collaborative nature of the internet, and how we can find ways to work together in the wasteland that is the online realm.

May: The insurgence of #savetf2

During quarantine, I found myself revisiting a lot of games I used to play in middle and elementary school. “Team Fortress 2” (TF2) was one of these, but I found that once every few games there’d be at least one sniper aimbot ruining the experience. Fast forward to 2022, and the entire playerbase of TF2 was not only the most active it had ever been, but bots were also the most active they had ever been and were sabotaging the game. All of this was being ignored by the game’s publisher and developer Valve. May 26, 2022 — the day the fanbase rallied together online for a peaceful protest called #savetf2 across social media platforms — will be forever etched in video game history. Valve responded the same day promising changes and we find ourselves now with the game being patched and being popularized on the level of games like “MultiVersus,” “Grand Theft Auto V” and “Cyberpunk 2077.” TF2 was 59% of my total playtime according to my Steam Replay and I read and reread so many TF2 comics. A lot of online multiplayer games seem to come and go, but TF2 lives on as a testament to the power of online communities.

June: The Morbius meme revolution and re-release

Announced a lifetime ago and released April Fool’s Day, “Morbius” is a movie I’m sure we’re sick of hearing about by now. However, the legacy of its memed meta-ironic consumption still persists to this very day in every dingy corner and comment section of the internet. Part of what cemented this immortal, undead meme status was the June re-release of “Morbius,” motivated by Sony’s misinterpretation of its hyperbolic meme praise as theater demand. This event gives me hope — proof that online meme accounts have the potential to manipulate megacorporations out of millions. An online petition was started after that glorious weekend (which is almost one of the highest-signed on the site) to release it a third time, stating “we were all busy that weekend.” We’ll see if we can leave “Morbius” behind for 2023, though (unless they do re-release it a second time, then I promise we’ll all see it, Sony).

July: Little Miss Omnipresent

Originally created by author Roger Hargreaves in the ’70s and ’80s respectively, the “Mr. Men” and “Little Miss” characters were part of a book series for kids, with titles like “Little Miss Bossy” and “Mr. Messy.” I definitely remember reading these books when I was 5 or 6 years old, so seeing them resurface on social media this past summer was a treat. The trend was started by Instagram user @juulpuppy and it quickly blew up, spreading to other apps — the “littlemiss” hashtag amassed hundreds of millions of views on TikTok alone. Now fitted with much more relatable titles, such as “Little Miss Scalding Hot Showers” and “Mr. Dry Texter,” the characters are equal parts adorable, vicious and all-around hilarious. The trend was easy to participate in — just pick a character and add your own title — as well as inclusive, with the addition of “Mx.” as a more gender-neutral option. The ones that best describe me? “Little Miss Cries When She’s Mad,” “Little Miss Pinterest Boards” and “Little Miss Emotionally Attached to Taylor Swift,” for sure.

August: The rapid rise of BeReal

Oh boy, I don’t use BeReal either. Again, I write about things that are relevant to you, the reader, not always what’s relevant to me. And considering that the app now has 10 million daily users, it seems like BeReal is very relevant to you.

So, what’s happened with BeReal since I last wrote about it? Well, not much, but their competitors were hustling through 2022. In the fall, after debuting a “split camera,” Instagram was set to introduce “Candid Challenges,” which prompted users to post a selfie at a random time that would then be shared with their followers via Stories. Candid Challenges never seemed to move past the prototype stage. In September TikTok rolled out TikTok Now, a feature that invited users to take a 10-second video or image with a daily prompt and a dual camera. Sound familiar?

So, yeah, BeReal didn’t do too much in 2022, and that might be to its benefit. Let the competitors do their thing — BeReal didn’t dip in popularity, and I don’t see Candid Challenges rivaling the original “realistic” social media any time soon.

September: The digital consequences of the Queen’s passing

One of the most famous people of the 20th and 21st centuries, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away in early September. The internet reaction was … intense. While celebs and leaders worldwide were paying their respects, the people of Twitter were collectively smoking that Queen Elizabeth pack. With the public’s growing disillusionment of the British royal family, and even predictions of her death floating around, it makes a bit more sense in retrospect. The death of the queen drew attention from around the world and the magnitude of the situation was not lost on satirical news spoofs the Onion and Clickhole.

In contrast to the controversial opinions of Americans, the public opinion of Queen Elizabeth was fairly high in Britain at the time of her passing. King Charles III, her successor, was less beloved, but still well-received within Britain. The United Kingdom had an official 10-day period of mourning after the Queen’s passing in honor of the monarch, and each member of the royal family took time to honor the queen. It was truly a sight to behold, watching the vicious mockery of the dead queen and the outrage it sparked in response. With so many eyes trained on Elizabeth and the royal family, I doubt many deaths in the near future will have such an impact on the internet.

October: Kanye West’s antisemitic downfall

As a Jewish person, social media can be a dangerous place. I do not, however, remember a time I was more afraid to scroll through Twitter, Instagram or any other social media platform than when Kanye West was at the peak of his antisemitic rampage. The famous rapper took to Instagram and Twitter in early October and began posting a string of highly dangerous antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Unfortunately, none of this is new — antisemitism is a constant hum in the lives of Jewish people — but West was so outright in his delivery that he caught the attention of the world at large, and continues to do so. While his accounts have repeatedly been suspended, this has not stopped West from going on talk shows and news stations to spread his message. In early December, the rapper even did an interview with Alex Jones, during which he reiterated, defended and added to his previous antisemitic comments.

Thankfully — excluding West’s most bigoted supporters — the vast majority have begun to turn against him, and several large companies with whom he used to collaborate — Adidas, Balenciaga, GAP — have cut ties with the rapper entirely, causing his net worth to take a major blow. Yet, West has made it abundantly clear that he sees no problem with his actions. Amidst the mess, he has proudly announced a presidential bid for 2024, wandered into Skechers headquarters (a Jewish-owned company) unannounced and even tweeted a swastika. His actions continue to fuel a dangerous fire, one that is threatening the lives of Jewish people by validating antisemitism. It also calls attention to an already heated debate, one that questions whether social media can truly be a space for the kind of social expression and freedom of speech it claims to encourage, without putting marginalized groups in danger.

November: Elon Musk and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad Twitter acquisition

November saw Twitter in an ever-growing state of chaos and tomfoolery as notable tech bro and billionaire Elon Musk took leadership of the platform. If you’ve been on Twitter over the past few years and paid any attention to Musk’s activity there, you’d know that he is not the most serious or responsible user. Significant Musk Twitter moments include him joking about buying Coca-Cola to “put the cocaine back in,” as well as a marital spat in which he tweeted, “Pronouns suck,” to which his ex-partner Grimes responded, “I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a (call)”

Now, we have seen him gain ownership of Twitter in a $44 billion deal, which has quickly spiraled into drama and chaos. In less than a week of leadership, Twitter’s C-suite was almost entirely cleared out by Musk, including now-former CEO Parag Agrawal. He also laid off about half of Twitter’s staff within a few days, giving the remaining employees an ultimatum of doing “extremely hardcore” work or being laid off. Unsurprisingly, this very public fiasco caused advertisers to turn away and revenue to be lost. It felt as though every new tweet of Musk’s was to become a new rule for the platform, yet his tweets were nonstop and unclear.

One such ongoing incident is his attempt to roll out Twitter Blue, a subscription service costing $8 a month to receive a blue checkmark on their profiles. Almost immediately this service was critiqued; in classic internet fashion, much of this took place through jokes and trolling. Users began impersonating corporations and celebrities using Twitter Blue. Highlights include an Eli Lilly and Company impersonator tweeting that “insulin is free now” and a Nintendo of America impersonator tweeting a photo of Mario flipping Twitter off. While extremely chaotic, this was incredibly entertaining to watch unfold; Musk quickly announced that the subscription service would be delayed following these impersonators. As of now, Twitter Blue is reestablished, but users remain skeptical of Musk’s decisions as Twitter CEO; this culminated when Musk tweeted a poll that stated, “Should I step down as head of Twitter?” Ironically, out of the 17 million voters, a majority of 57.5% voted “Yes.” Whether this was a tongue-in-cheek attempt at a joke or Musk wasn’t expecting the loss, he later announced that he is here to stay.

December: The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards were actually being streamed live during the last night of newsroom production last year. Having all finished our tasks for the night, editors — both new, old and alum — huddled around one laptop to see which games would take home the crown and what new games would be announced. With games like “Tunic,” “Pokémon Legends: Arceus,” “Scorn,” “Sonic Frontiers,” “Kirby and the Forgotten Land,” “Elden Ring” and even the movie “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” finding their way from our reviews into the nominations, we were very personally invested. It felt like the magic of crowding around my friends’ phones during class watching Nintendo Direct announcements in high school. After Christopher Judge — the voice of Kratos from the PS4-era of the “God of War” series — won Best Performance and gave literally the longest speech in Game Awards history, “Hades II” was revealed. Everyone watching got extremely hyped and I realized I should probably play the first one. We were so invested that we didn’t realize the production shift was already over and people began to head out. Hunter, however — as the realest gamer here — kept himself dedicated.

What Saarthak described was one of my favorite moments at The Michigan Daily so far. I love tuning into The Game Awards every year (even if they can drag on for a bit too long), and being able to do that while surrounded by other people who cared about video games warmed my soul. Even if my personal game of the year, “Tunic,” didn’t win anything, I still loved seeing people celebrate a medium that I am absolutely in love with. And the trailers! We got a look at “Death Stranding 2,” a game starring Danny Glover and Chuck Norris and a beautiful new clip of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” I went home after production and kept watching, even glancing down at the video from time to time on my walk back. I even saw the “Bill Clinton Kid” moment live, and was utterly confused by what happened. I’m even more confused — yet overjoyed — about Animal from “The Muppets” showing up and talking about Melania from “Elden Ring.”

