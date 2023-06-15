Like many of my fellow Arts writers, books were a crucial part of my childhood. As a little kid, I spent much of my spare time sprawled out on my bed, nose deep in a newly purchased novel. I lost myself in magical universes with monsters and fairy dust. I opened up my heart to every new character, experiencing love, loss and friendship of every variation. In a funny way, books prepared me to navigate the world — the good, the bad and the ugly.

Knowing this, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that by the age of 12, I’d consumed more Judy Blume novels than I could possibly count. I pored over the pages of “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” searching for answers to the very same questions Margaret was asking. I binge-read books like “Superfudge” and “Starring Sally J. Freedman as Herself,” growing to love Blume’s unselfconscious portrayal of the awkwardness of growing up. I returned to her stories over and over again, stealing nuggets of wisdom that I would carry with me into adulthood. Yet, out of her dozens upon dozens of children and young adult books, there is one that sticks out, its characters and message resonating with me even at 20 years old: “Deenie.”

You may be surprised to hear this, considering that “Deenie” — named for its 13-year-old protagonist — is definitely not one of Blume’s most popular novels. In fact, when I ask fellow readers if they have ever read “Deenie,” most of them say no. As a kid, I never understood this, mainly due to the fact that in my household, “Deenie” seemed to be some kind of family heirloom, going from my grandmother to my mom to me. Then again, there was something that Deenie and I had in common that most other readers probably did not. Like the thirteen-year-old protagonist, I also have adolescent idiopathic scoliosis, and even though this may seem like a meaningless fact to most, to me, it makes Deenie a full-blown hero.

“Deenie” tells the story of a young girl whose mother has her heart set on her becoming a model. She drags her daughter to one audition after another, but after several rejections due to Deenie’s poor posture, she realizes something is wrong. Eventually, Deenie is diagnosed with scoliosis (abnormal curvature of the spine) and is prescribed to wear a back brace for the next several years in order to stop the condition’s progression. To both Deenie and her mother, this is the end of the world. Not only will she be unable to pursue modeling, but she’ll have to wear a bulky, uncomfortable brace that will show through her clothing and surely earn her some weird glances from her friends and classmates.

My story is not identical to Deenie’s. I have no aspirations to become a model, nor does my mother wish for me to become one. I never had to wear a brace or deal with a family that was insensitive to my condition. That would be crazy, considering that scoliosis runs in my family the same way that rolling your tongue or having double-jointed elbows does in others. My grandma had surgery for it in the 1950s, my mom was diagnosed with it when she was a teenager and I have cousins who have it as well. Therefore, it was no surprise when my doctor informed me I had officially joined the ranks. It wasn’t even that jarring when I was told I would need surgery to correct it — a procedure that is now just weeks away. What was surprising, however, was just how few people have any knowledge of the condition and its emotional and physical effects.

Scoliosis is not uncommon. It is thought to affect 2-3% of the population, usually presenting itself between the ages of 10 to 15 and progressing as a child grows. Though severe curves such as my own — the kind that warrants brace wearing or surgical correction — are less common, they are frequent enough that the vast majority of pediatricians examine a child’s back during their yearly check-up in order to catch the condition in its early stages. Yet, even though 2-3 million children a year are diagnosed with scoliosis, representations of the condition in the media are scarce at best. A quick Google search turns up only a few options: a couple books and movies no one’s ever heard of, and “Deenie.”

To someone who doesn’t have scoliosis, this may seem like no big deal, but when your life is a revolving door of ill-fitting clothing, back pain and doctor visits, it is quite the opposite. It can be hard to fathom why something that takes up so much of your brain space isn’t even on the rest of the world’s radar, and even harder when you begin to see the effects of this in your day-to-day life. My friends and family have always been supportive, but that does not mean I have not dealt with my fair share of back-handed comments. Some of my personal favorites include, “I can see your scoliosis through your leotard,” and, “Wow. Your back is so twisty.”

I know the people who said these things did not mean them to be hurtful. In most cases, they were just making a joke, and much of the time, I encourage it. I laugh about my back pain and my upcoming surgery because it is easier than accepting the reality of what’s coming. I laugh because I know in my heart that no one around me truly understands the gravity of the situation, or why saying something like, “Your back is so twisted” may only amplify my insecurities. I laugh because, what else can I do?

Well … I can read “Deenie,” and I have. Several times, actually. Deenie’s frustration with her constant doctor visits, her feelings of isolation and her desire for everyone around her to understand that her condition is not her fault are all too relatable — and have been something like a lifeline over the past several years. They’ve reminded me that my story is not as unique as it may seem. Plenty of people have scoliosis, and many of them do end up needing surgery, even if it does feel like I’m the only person in the world who has to put their life on hold this summer. Deenie’s story, though different from mine in many ways, has reminded me just how healing seeing yourself in a book or on-screen can be. Representation has always been and continues to be, quite literally, everything.

And who better to highlight such an underrepresented group than Blume? Practically her whole career has been spent writing about topics that her opposition has labeled as inappropriate and unthinkable. It’s why so many of her novels have been banned in schools and local libraries because they center characters and topics that are considered to be taboo, especially when the audience in mind is children. Yet, reading about a “taboo” topic like puberty, sex or body image may be exactly what a person needs the most, especially when considering children and young adults. For me, Blume’s decision to write about a young girl struggling with her scoliosis helped me to feel a whole lot less overwhelmed and anxious. “Deenie” may not have such a profound effect on everyone who reads it, but there is likely at least one story out of Blume’s dozens of novels that will hit the nail on the head and answer a question you’ve been silently asking yourself for years, even if you didn’t know it. This is especially true for children who grow up in households where topics such as puberty and sex are off limits. Without these kinds of external resources, they would be without knowledge about issues that are going to affect their lives whether they are educated about them or not. For these individuals, authors like Blume and stories like “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” and, “Deenie” are even more critical and — if you don’t mind me saying — heroic. They are a light at the end of a dark tunnel, an answer to a burning question and perhaps even a helping hand in a moment of stress or anxiety. The representation they offer to their audience is everything and more.

Not all heroes wear capes. To be a hero, you don’t need to run into a burning building, jump off a skyscraper or save millions of people from certain death. Some acts of heroism can be much smaller, perhaps so subtle you barely even notice them. I certainly didn’t notice just how heroic Judy Blume was. It wasn’t until “Deenie” extinguished my feelings of isolation that I realized just how crucial her work is, to me and to others. Together, Blume and Deenie have taken me by the hand and dragged me out of a pit of darkness, and who’s to say they couldn’t do the same for more people everywhere? If I had it my way, I’d travel across the world and drop a copy of “Deenie” at the doorstep of every single person struggling with their scoliosis, because no one deserves to feel like they are fighting a battle that large all by themselves. The very fact that Blume’s words are capable of that — of making a serious medical condition feel less consuming — makes her a hero to me, and hopefully to you as well.

