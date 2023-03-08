“Your taste in music is very retro, I’m impressed!” my father said as we drove our way across the East Coast of the United States on a 10-day long road trip two summers ago. I had assumed control over the aux, queuing an endless number of songs by iconic ’70s rock band Fleetwood Mac. Little did my dad know that the new fixation I had developed with classic ’70s rock had emerged after I had partaken the challenge of reading 10 books during our road trip and had stumbled upon Taylor Jenkins Reid’s “Daisy Jones & The Six.”

I’d been breezing through most of the books I was reading on the trip, not because I was particularly enjoying them all, but because I wanted to advance on my yearly Goodreads goal. That vicious cycle suddenly came to a halt when I picked up “Daisy Jones & The Six.” The novel recounts the story of fictional legendary ’70s rock band Daisy Jones & The Six. It tells readers how they came to be, details the highs and lows of their musical career and how their rise to fame led to their inevitable break-up. The novel is written in interview format, which makes it interesting yet simple to read. It’s also categorized as a historical fiction novel, given that the band is loosely inspired on Fleetwood Mac’s history, both musically and personally.

When I started reading the novel, I had no idea that it had taken inspiration from Fleetwood Mac. I initially bought a copy because I had just read another novel by Reid and was enamored by her writing style and the unique stories she creates for her readers. But as I read on, I felt like the fictional band’s story echoed that of another iconic band that was known for its outstanding musical career as well as its tumultuous personal relationships. After lengthy and profound analysis, I concluded that Fleetwood Mac had inspired Reid while writing “Daisy Jones & The Six,” and once I searched for a confirmation to my theories, I discovered that I was correct.

Now, two years after reading the novel for the first time, the songs that comprise the fictional band’s hit album Aurora have been released, anticipating the upcoming TV adaptation. I have thus begun establishing comparisons between the released songs and some of my favorite Fleetwood Mac tunes. For instance, the album’s lead single, “Regret Me,” aurally resembles the dynamic Fleetwood Mac duet “I Don’t Want To Know,” which is featured on their timeless album Rumours. Aurora’s passionate fifth track, “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)” is to me a sonic combination of Fleetwood Mac’s gut-wrenching “Songbird” and fiery “Go Your Own Way,” both of which are also on Rumours.

In the same way that some of the songs by Daisy Jones & The Six can be compared to songs by Fleetwood Mac to highlight the inspiration that the novel derives from the band, the relationships and dynamic of the band as recounted in the novel can also be compared to what we know of how Fleetwood Mac’s members interacted outside of the recording studio.

The up-and-down and largely confusing nature of protagonists Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne’s relationship is similar to what is known about Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham’s romantic involvement. Even if Nicks and Buckingham met when they were in high school and joined Fleetwood Mac together, while Daisy and Billy met once already famous and on the rise to irreversible stardom, the similarities between the two relationships abound. Nicks once told Rolling Stone that she felt like she and Buckingham were “unique to each other.” Correspondingly, at one point in Reid’s novel, Daisy explains that she “really felt like (she) understood (Billy). And (Billy) understood (her).” Despite the differing pasts of their individual relationships, Nicks and Buckingham served as a clear source of inspiration for Daisy and Billy.

Another relationship between band members ensued during Daisy Jones & The Six’s time as a band. Karen Sirko and Graham Dunne’s wholesome yet hidden love resembles the romance between Christine McVie (née Perfect) and John McVie. Unlike the McVies, who were married before they were both members of Fleetwood Mac (with Christine joining the band after she married John), Karen and Graham met through the band and their relationship was mostly a secret for most of the novel. Nevertheless, the reason why their respective relationships were doomed is largely similar. Christine McVie once told Rolling Stone that being in the same band as her spouse meant that they had “no individuality.” This resembles the fact that, throughout the novel, Karen was always hesitant to open up to Graham completely in fear of compromising her beliefs and abandoning her independence. Both relationships’ break-ups resulted because of a lack of space and freedom to be themselves.

Similarities between members of Daisy Jones & The Six and Fleetwood Mac even go as specific as the instruments they respectively played. Nicks is known for her killer vocals and playing her classic tambourine, characteristics that Reid projected onto Daisy. Buckingham is known for playing the guitar and the banjo and his searing voice, which can be compared to Billy’s skilled guitar playing and fierce vocals. Christine McVie was the band’s keyboardist and dabbled a bit with singing, which is exactly what Karen was known for. John McVie played bass guitar and tried his hand at singing as well, while Graham was the band’s lead guitarist and could sing a few lines himself. And finally, Mick Fleetwood, Fleetwood Mac’s partial namesake, was the band’s master of drums and percussion, akin to Daisy Jones & The Six’s drummer, Warren Rhodes’.

When comparing Daisy Jones & The Six to Fleetwood Mac, loose similarities between the two bands are prolific. Ever since I dove into this rabbit hole of comparing the history of both bands and how the original inspired the fictional, I have continued to find copious amounts of evidence to supplement my theories. Recently, I even overtook the task of curating a playlist composed of the songs released for the “Daisy Jones & The Six” upcoming miniseries and the respective Fleetwood Mac tunes that I believe inspired them. My fangirl efforts have merely served as proof that Reid did her research, and she did it well.

Even if inspired by Fleetwood Mac, “Daisy Jones & The Six” is by no means a Fleetwood Mac biopic. Daisy and Billy are two completely distinct individuals in comparison to Nicks and Buckingham, and the same goes for Karen and Graham when compared to Christine and John McVie. The bands also differ in terms of their sizes, since Fleetwood Mac had five members whereas Daisy Jones & The Six had seven. Nonetheless, Reid drawing inspiration from Fleetwood Mac in her process of crafting “Daisy Jones & The Six” serves as a testament to the fact that what is “retro” never really leaves us. It perseveres as an eternal flame of inspiration for our creative minds.

