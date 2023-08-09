Back in middle school, my grandparents traveled from Shanghai to live with my family in the United States for two years. During this time, we took them all around the states — Florida, Chicago, the Upper Peninsula — but out of all the places I remember them loving, the one that sticks out in my mind is Costco.

Every week, as regular as faithful church attendees, they’d get in the car and make the 20-minute trip to Costco, often hauling back more groceries than we could eat. As a child, I didn’t fully understand this ritual. Nevertheless, I continued to join them on their shopping trips, marveling at how much they enjoyed buying marble-sized blueberries and frozen Ling-Ling potstickers, and how much they loved the food court pizza, asking me every week if I’d like to bring home a whole box.

Now, almost a decade later, I finally understand how one could exhibit such affection for a grocery store. When the book “Crying in H Mart” first came out, I strongly resonated with the title as something I experienced firsthand in another Asian grocery store. I spent last summer in Ann Arbor, living away from my family in an apartment for the first time. Missing my mother’s home cooking, I felt myself choking up when I first stepped foot into Way 1, the Asian supermarket in Ann Arbor. As I browsed through aisles of bok choy, bean sprouts and frozen baozi, I could almost hear the voice of my mother beside me, telling me to “pick this cabbage and not that one — it doesn’t look as fresh” and to “make sure you check the nutrition label on the back of everything you buy.” If I closed my eyes, I could imagine I was at the (significantly larger) Asian grocery store back home. There, my mom and I would hold our breath because of the strong fish stench at the back of the store, and my sister would often run up to the register at the last second to sneak a snack into our cart. At Way 1, I found myself wavering in the frozen aisle, confused as to which brand of dumplings my family normally buys and without my mom to ask. When I finally checked out and the cashier handed me my receipt with a curt “xie, xie,” I nearly cried.

Travel writer Frances Mayes writes, “Where you are is who you are. The further inside you the place moves, the more your identity is intertwined with it. Never casual, the choice of place is the choice of something you crave.” I think going to grocery stores in different places or with vastly different backgrounds reflects the same idea: What we buy reveals what a place means to us and what our subconscious longings are. For me, visiting Way 1 and buying traditional Chinese vegetables represents what I craved most at the time: Home. Family. Familiarity. Comfort. For my grandparents, Costco represented so much more than a craving for cheap pizza.

My dad is the only one in his family that lives in the United States — all our other relatives are in China. I think of how proud my grandparents must have been to have their son move to the U.S. and achieve the “American Dream,” living in a nice house and sending his kids to a good school district. And what better symbol of the American Dream than Costco? Just as the American Dream paints America as the land of unparalleled, abundant opportunity, Costco is the land of plenty, where everything is of high quality and good value. At Costco, you find products you could never find elsewhere: packs of fresh strawberries in January, basketball-sized rotisserie chickens, birthday sheet cakes at $0.10 per square inch. Where else could your dollars achieve such greatness all in the same place? But Costco, in its exclusive membership paywall, also hints at another side of the American Dream: the truth that America is not all-inclusive, that it’s not a question of how hard you work, but how much you can afford.

It’s a dream of many Chinese parents to live with their children in old age — something my grandparents strove to fulfill when they moved in with us. Looking back, I realize that life in America must not have been easy for my grandparents. Retired, removed from their normal social circles and unable to speak English, they must have felt isolated, not to mention bored. With its ever-changing specials and array of samples, I see that Costco was an entertaining nearby excursion for them: a way to experience a slice of America without almost ever having to speak a word of English. Thus, Costco represented their pride in the American Dream mixed with a sense of longing and boredom borne from the loneliness of living in another country in old age.

. . .

I’ve since picked up my grandparents’ attachment to shopping in foreign grocery stores; now, when I travel, visiting the local supermarket is one of my favorite things to do.

On a recent trip to France, the Carrefour Express (the French equivalent of 7/11) was one of my favorite destinations I visited. I loved browsing the aisles and discovering things I couldn’t easily get in the U.S., like crusty artisan breads, stacks of pre-packaged Liege waffles and pots of amazingly creamy French yogurt. I spent nearly an hour at the display of chocolate, staring at the vast array of tantalizing flavors like brown butter caramel, figs & vanilla, pear and roasted almond — most of them only a few euros. Back at home a week later, eating the rich chocolate bars I’d loaded my suitcase with brought me back to the parts of France I treasured most: the beautifully curly black-iron balconies, the delectable pastries kept in window displays (almost too pretty to eat), the luxuriously lazy three- or sometimes four-course lunches I enjoyed at cafes (including the final tea or espresso to cap off a meal). To me, the chocolate bars typified what I craved from France: bliss and confection, the luxury of being able to eat croissants and wander museums and cafes all day.

My experience in France contrasts with how my parents felt when they were finishing their undergraduate degrees in Germany. As broke college students, they survived off cheap groceries from Lidl and Aldi. My dad fondly tells me how his favorite item was the warm, one-euro berliner pfannkuchen, a German jelly donut. I think about what this item must have meant for him at the time — all sugar and empty calories that quickly sends your blood sugar into a frenzy, this treat signifies the sweetness of youth, of living cheaply but freely, high off life and all the possibilities that lie ahead. Even now that he’s long past his broke college student years, my dad loves going to Aldi for the cheap deals and German desserts like apple strudel, though the U.S. ones don’t sell berliner pfannkuchens.

For me, grocery stores signify so much more than a weekly routine: they also call to mind community and feeding (which are both very intertwined concepts in my mind, as food has always been central to the communities in my life). I think back to all the grocery stores I’ve been to in my life and am brought back to all my past seasons and accompanying past selves: packing into the car as a kid to go to the Asian grocery store with my family; venturing out to Meijer during the COVID-19 lockdown when the grocery store was my one point of contact with the outside world; configuring a shopping list as a college student now cooking for one.

When you travel, it’s common practice to buy souvenirs to remind you of where you’ve been, as well as who you’ve been in those places: the adventurous wanderer, the relaxed vacationer, the romantic art lover. The items we buy at grocery stores work the same way. Sure, you could say they’re just necessities, but I like to think of them as the souvenirs of everyday life — important markers that not only sustain us, but remind us to listen to our ever-evolving desires and cravings.

. . .

Recently, I learned from my dad that our local Costco started selling Chinese sausage and I thought of my grandparents. They’ve long since moved back to Shanghai, and I haven’t seen them in years. Upon hearing this, I wanted to message them and tell them: “Look! They sell this now.” I want to tell them: “See? America is changing. There is more of a place for you now. Maybe it will be easier the next time you visit.” I want to tell them: “I miss you and love you. Hopefully we can take a trip to Costco together soon.”

Daily Arts Writer Allison Wei can be reached at alliwei@umich.edu.