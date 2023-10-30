The sound of “achoo!” after “achoo!” after “achoo!” repeatedly emerged from my childhood bedroom as sneezes took the little energy I had left after a week of trying to get rid of a debilitating cold. I’d tried everything, from swallowing Mucinex pills to sucking on cough drops to running saline water through my nostrils in order to unclog my nose. It was time to accept that the common cold was getting the best of me, and I just had to sit it out and wait until its effects cooled down to a stop.

Even though I knew I had to wait the cold out, it didn’t change that I was getting sick of being sick.

“Mama, me voy a arrancar la nariz,” I would tell my mom. I physically could not handle another sneeze coming out of my nose and making my entire body tremble.

“Graciela, tranquila. Sé exactamente lo que te va a ayudar,” my mom would reply to try to appease my desperation. I assumed this was just her attempt at calming me down until I fell asleep for the third time in a day as a result of complete and utter exhaustion because of my cold. Two hours later, though, she opened the door to my room and brought me a large bowl full of what looked like soup paired with an ice-cold Sprite.

“Tú sabes que a mi no me gusta la Sprite,” I told my mom upon seeing the Sprite can. I was down to try the soup, I guessed. But there was no way I would be drinking the Sprite.

“Solo confía en mi,” my mom replied. She was asking me to trust her instincts. And after all, mothers do know best.

So, as I lay bedridden, I reluctantly allowed my mom to lower the tray that held the large bowl of soup and the cup with Sprite in it onto my lap.

The soup was a golden-brown broth with what looked like an intriguing combination of ingredients in it. I saw tiny pieces of an orange-colored ingredient, which I assumed were carrots. I saw small pieces of cut-up potatoes mixed in with larger pieces of chicken. To top the soup off, I saw rice mixed in.

I glanced up at my mom one more time before giving the soup and the ice-cold Sprite an extremely doubtful try. I was wholeheartedly convinced that I was going to hate the dish. “No creo que me va a gustar,” I told her.

I could tell she was getting tired of my picky-eater antics, but she patiently pleaded for me to give the dish a try. “Solo confía en mi,” she repeated.

I grabbed the spoon that my mom had thoughtfully laid out on the tray she had prepared for me and slowly slurped a bit of broth. The first sip was, honestly, delightful, but I still was hesitant to admit this to my mom.

I was set on being stubborn and resolute in my opinions, as per usual. I laid the spoon down on the soup bowl and took a sip of the ice-cold Sprite my mom had poured for me. As I mentioned before, I hate Sprite. This is ironic, given that I’m a big soda lover. I drink a Diet Coke a day. But there’s something about the artificial lemon taste of Sprite that doesn’t go down right whenever I take a sip of it. It tastes fake — just how a soda drink should taste — but I just have never been able to get behind Sprite. I was wholeheartedly not expecting to like it. Nonetheless, to my surprise, the Sprite was exactly what I needed to calm my cold down, if just for a few seconds.

I was awestruck. My mom’s cure for the common cold had worked. I felt, for a moment, significantly better. I basically inhaled the remainder of the soup and the Sprite as my mom stood by my bedroom door, passively watching me and trying to hide the proud smirk creeping up on her face.

She knew she had changed my mind, as she always does, but didn’t want to rub it in my face. My mother is the kindest person I know.

For the remainder of my cold, all I ate (or drank, if you will) was my mom’s exquisitely delicious chicken soup paired with a Sprite on the rocks. Soon enough, I was cold-free.

Every time I got sick after that, my mom would make chicken soup for me. She would plate it with a Sprite on the side and, in a week or so, I would be free of any remnants of my illness. Once I got to college, I tried to replicate her classic chicken soup and Sprite combination whenever I got sick. I began by working with what I had, cooking chicken and rice to the best of my little culinary ability and pouring it into Lipton soup packets I warmed up in the microwave. And, while my makeshift chicken soup tastes nothing like my mom’s classic one, it makes me happy to know that the funky concoction was inspired by my mom’s thoughtfully cooked cuisine.

Now, whenever I travel home, I always ask my mom to make chicken soup for me. Sometimes she makes it; other times, my nanny does. I’d be lying if I said that I didn’t like my nanny’s version of the soup best. She’s arguably a better cook than my mom. At the end of the day, though, it’s my mom’s recipe that makes the soup taste exactly how I know and love it. It’s the fact that the soup tastes precisely like what a hug from my mom feels that makes it so special.

Daily Arts Writer Graciela Batlle Cestero can be reached at gbatllec@umich.edu.