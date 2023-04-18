“Brazil” by Declan McKenna is sitting at the backyard bonfire, leading up to my first kiss. “Brazil” is getting our licenses, fighting over who could drive us to the mall. It’s playing HeadzUp in the Six Flags line, marking the beginning of new friendships. “Brazil” is my blue Mini Cooper, with the windows down and friends crammed in the back seat on our way to Target because that’s all we could do in the lovely suburbs of Chicago.

I could be in the depths of hell (the third floor of the Shapiro Library), trudging through an eight-page paper, studying for my three finals and cram-editing my audiovisual essay all on a bright, beautiful Tuesday afternoon. But when I hear those opening guitar strums of “Brazil,” I’m brought back to that time of bright-eyed eagerness and curiosity.

McKenna wrote “Brazil” to criticize the Brazilian government’s irresponsibility — hosting the 2014 FIFA World Cup instead of prioritizing critical domestic issues. It’s a protest song self-released when he was 16 years old. “Brazil” was the beginning of McKenna’s career, where there were no heartbreaks or girlfriends; it was just him and his talent with nothing to write about but the current events that affected his daily life.

In a time of simplicity, McKenna created his forever first. “Brazil”’s protest marks the beginning of his teenage rebellion and creative expression as a songwriter. Although his experiences were different from mine, the song is a part of my coming of age as well as his.

The song first arose in my life unexpectedly, playing in the background while I was at the park with a new jumble of friends. During the summer before junior year, we had nothing but time. Barely old enough to get jobs on top of COVID-19 restrictions, we had no programs, sports or internships to attend to. The only thing we were responsible for was existing. “Brazil” played in the background at the park; it blared on AUX as we biked five miles from one town to the next. It was slow and unexpected, like Taylor Swift and Joe Alywn’s relationship, but it gradually grew into a fervent love. We became attached — deemed it the song of the summer, if you will.

We started to have more bonfires, host more movie nights and fight more over group FaceTime. We adopted a new group of guys and lost an old group of friends. There were scavenger hunts for middle-aged men’s boots, bush hiding at parties and wars involving many, many traffic cones. And in the process of it all, there was “Brazil” playing in the background. It was our anthem that summer, and the next and the next.

During our first college sendoff, “Brazil” hummed behind our sobs and tears as we reminisced on the picture-perfect highs of homecoming and the traumatic lows of prom. “Brazil” is the culmination of every carefree summer, every contagious laugh, every curious and kooky first.

“Brazil” is frat hopping with your friends, walking to Mary Markley Residence Hall dinners and watching “Camp Rock” with your roommate. “Brazil” is happiness. It’s home. It’s a song that brings me to a time of pure, simple joy and readiness for all of my future firsts.

