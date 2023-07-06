“California, here we come. Right back where we started from.” Replace “California” with any home, state or city and the opening lines of “The O.C”’s theme song become a widely relatable experience for many college students, myself included, as we leave our campuses and return to our hometowns for the summer. It’s a universally experienced phenomenon — returning home only to find that you have grown out of your childhood bedroom and that, standing in the place where you came from, all there is left is a reflection of your past selves. The familiar streets and former high school classmates all become reminders of who you were and you’re suddenly feeling like your 15-year-old self, trapped in a realm of years past. Of course, you can always escape this town for the summer — at least mentally. This is where Fox’s often overlooked and, in my opinion, amazing, straight-from-2003 teen dramedy “The O.C” comes in.

What is television if not a means to escape, if only for a 45-minute-long episode, from reality? While plenty of other shows allow viewers a glimpse into the scandalous, entertaining and ultimately unattainable lives of our fictional peers (eg. Gossip Girl, Euphoria, The Vampire Diaries), “The O.C.” has a distinct draw. Its escape from reality presents an exciting and ideal summer fantasy. As the show’s name implies, “The O.C.” is centered around the fictional lives of wealthy teens and families in California’s famed Orange County: lives that are filled with every stereotypical Californian pleasure — shopping, sun, surfing, sailboats — even the “winter” episodes are a Midwesterners’ summer dream complete with beach bonfires and temperatures that never dip below 70 degrees, presenting a world of endless summer that’s easy to get lost in.

If existing in an eternal summer isn’t enough, “The O.C.” acts as a time capsule of sorts, catapulting viewers back to the early aughts. It is impossible not to marvel at the cool Cali-girl outfits sported by 2000s it-girls Marissa Cooper (Mischa Barton, “Invitation to a Murder”) and Summer Roberts (Rachel Bilson, “Hart of Dixie”). Their tube tops, capris, low-rise mini skirts, platform flip flops and brightly colored bikinis make for the perfect summer outfit inspiration. To boot, a phenomenal collection of 2000s indie throwbacks comprise the series’ soundtrack. It’s hard not to quickly become immersed in the musical world of 2003’s southern California with background music that features the likes of “Big Sur” by The Thrills and Oasis’s “Champagne Supernova.” Even 2022’s song of the summer, Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” makes an appearance —​​ although repackaged into a California-cool alternative cover. Even better, 2000s icons make guest appearances (Paris Hilton, George Lucas, a then-respected Chris Brown, to name a few). To top it all off, the whip-smart script is filled with contemporary references from a “Spider-Man” style kiss in the rain to a last-second New Year’s Eve kiss à la “When Harry Met Sally.”

“The O.C.” even becomes a cultural reference of its own with iconic scenes like Marissa shooting Trey as Imogen Heap’s “Hide and Seek” plays in the background becoming a popular Saturday Night Live skit and serving as inspiration for the infamous “Gossip Girl” Thanksgiving dinner scene featuring Jason Derulo’s Heap-inspired “Whatcha Say”. In fact, watching “The O.C.” becomes a revelation of how it has shaped the genre of teen television and pop culture of the following decades as a whole: MTV’s smash-hit series “Laguna Beach” promised to show “the real Orange County,” as opposed to the idealistic version in “The O.C.;” the CW’s “Gossip Girl” follows the similarly “scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite” and, almost 20 years later Netflix’s “The Outer Banks” explores similar themes of found family and socioeconomic class dynamics as “The O.C.” does.

Beyond the pure summer aesthetics of “The O.C.,” the actual content of the show is exceptionally binge-worthy. It focuses on the so-called “Core Four” — Ryan Atwood (Ben McKenzie, “Gotham”), Seth Cohen (Adam Brody, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”), Marissa and Summer — along with their parents — as they navigate the messy, muddled and ever-entertaining world of Newport Beach. The series starts with an attempted car robbery that ends with the economically disadvantaged and emotionally troubled Chino native, Ryan, being taken in by TV’s model parents Sandy (Peter Gallagher, “Grace and Frankie”) and Kirsten Cohen (Kelly Rowan, “Cyber Bully”). This absurd, yet enthralling, event becomes one in a long string of impossible-to-look-away-from storylines and situations that characterize “The O.C.” The show is unapologetically over-the-top, which is what makes it so much fun to watch. What may start as a burning desire to experience the gleaming lives of Newport Beach’s most affluent quickly turns into an addictively captivating exploration of the dirty, hidden underbelly of Newport — one filled with financial frauds, affairs, secret identities, pregnancy scandals, scams, fights and multiple murder plots, all disguised by the beautifully blissful, never-ending Californian summer ideal.

While the drama-filled stories of “The O.C.” are what drive the show, what perhaps most defines it is its relationships. “The O.C” excels in exploring and displaying complicated relationships and concepts on-screen in a teen drama show, a genre that is not typically hailed for content commentary or complexity. Take Marissa and Summer’s friendship for example: While similar shows often pit their main girls against each other or encourage toxicity in female friendships, “The O.C.” goes against this teenage girl stereotype. Marissa and Summer never compete for the same guy or put one another down, but instead display unconditional love and support for one another. Through parental divorces, typical boy problems, housing evictions, drug overdoses and physical assaults, Marissa and Summer stick by each other and prove to be a rare example of healthy female friendship in teen-targeted media. Similarly, the lines between family and friendship are blurred in the relationship between Ryan and Seth as “The O.C.” searches for what makes someone family and questions the differences between the family we are born into and the family that we find or choose.

Romantic relationships are deeply explored and displayed on the show as well. While the on-again off-again relationship of Ryan and Marissa is classic TV angst and drama, “The O.C.” is deliberate in its ability to explain their situation as more than just teenage mood swings. Ryan and Marissa come from starkly different socioeconomic backgrounds, something that directly influences both of their behaviors and attitudes, ultimately being a direct cause of many of their relationship issues. “The O.C.” doesn’t shy away from discussing these circumstances, as Ryan continually grapples with feeling like an outsider in Newport Beach and Marissa’s troubled family life is repeatedly acknowledged by the show and its characters as having a serious impact on her ability to maintain healthy relationships. Furthermore, Sandy and Kirsten Cohen face the unfortunate, but true, difficulties of many marriages (e.g. drinking, trust, in-laws), with “The O.C.” being undeterred by the uncomfortable and often not-talked about. In its exposé of Orange County, “The O.C.” succeeds in revealing the humanity of its residents, ultimately creating a show that highlights the importance of strong familial and friendship bonds and the importance of understanding one another in these relationships — a very realistic aspect of life that television often glosses over, and one that makes the show all the more enticing.

The absurdity and alternative reality that Newport Beach presents to viewers juxtaposes with these universal undertones. This allows “The O.C.” to offer the viewer a chance to step into an unattainable world while still feeling like it can become an attainable summer. In this, “The O.C.” becomes a playbook for summer, and explores a world where summer fantasies and dreams become a reality. In Newport, a Summer crush can easily become a Summer fling (literally, just look at Seth and Summer). The dreams of a magical summer transformation in which you suddenly wake up rich or with the girl of your dreams, actually happen (take Ryan and Seth, respectively). A hopelessly out-of-reach dream school becomes your home for the next four years (as Summer would know) and you’re a beautiful girl-next-door who just can’t help that every guy you meet falls in love with you (Marissa). In the world of “The O.C.”, anything is possible and nothing is off limits, summer is yours and your wildest daydreams are for the taking, ultimately making it the perfect TV screen escape.

With the possibility of this golden ideal of an endless Newport Beach summer in mind, I encourage you to grab a bagel (don’t forget the schmear), sit back, relax and enjoy the best teen drama ever made in the season it was truly intended to be consumed. Be welcomed to The O.C., bitch.

