Waking up to the sound of a running lawn mower and the snip, snip, snipping of a pair of pruning shears is an experience I know like the back of my hand.

I yawn as I stretch my arms out wide and force myself to step out of my oh-so-comfortable childhood bed and embrace what the day has in store for me. I rub my eyes softly, trying to coerce myself into a state of near consciousness, when a knock, knock, knocking comes tapping on my bedroom door. As the door opens, I hear the most familiar voice that tells me, “¡Te compré una planta nueva!”

My mother has purchased and pruned a brand new plant for me. Her name is Odelia.

Odelia has long, green leaves that grow into big, white flowers. I think she’s an orchid. She will sit on my nightstand so she can soak in the sunlight that comes in through my bedroom window. She’s like my child now.

***

It’s been a few weeks since my mom gifted Odelia to me. The plant has unfortunately passed away.

The guilt I feel over Odelia’s death is immense in a soul-consuming way. How could I have let her die so quickly and so carelessly? Taking care of her had appeared to be a task of utmost simplicity and yet, I failed. I have no way to tell my mom about what has happened. I know she is going to be so disappointed, but, above all, she will be so, so sad.

Odelia’s green leaves, so beautiful and so bright, are long gone now. I will never be able to walk into my room and admire her greenness. It filled me with hope that is now inherently lost.

I understand that I have no choice but to tell my mom about Odelia’s death. After all, she checked in on Odelia every day, even if the plant was my responsibility. She pushed me to take care of her, and I let her die.

***

My mom now knows about Odelia’s death. But she wasn’t disappointed. In fact, she was relieved!

My mom has a plant hospital. It is hidden in a corner in our front yard. She insists that she can bring Odelia back to life, or at least try to. I have no choice but to believe her. When has she ever lied to me? After all, she is the plant expert in the family. And oh, how I miss Odelia’s beauty. I miss the purity of her white flowers, but even more, I miss the hopefulness of her bright green leaves.

***

A few weeks have passed since my mom started taking care of Odelia in her plant hospital. She dedicates the same amount of time to Odelia that she does to the rest of her plant children. Her dedication to Odelia helps me understand just why Odelia passed so quickly while in my care.

I was a negligent and avoidant plant mother. Even if I did water Odelia — that is, I placed an ice cube in her pot from time to time — I was never warm with her. I never smoothed her green leaves and told her I was proud of her. I never encouraged her to grow.

In these past few weeks that I’ve spent under my mother’s tutelage on how to properly take care of plants, I’ve learned that plants, like humans, need focused attention and tender care. They need to know that someone is there for them. They need to understand that they are not alone.

I sit beside my mom as she talks to Odelia. Mamá tells the plant about her day, about her other plant children and about the plant herself. She tells Odelia that she is a good plant child and that she so desperately wants her to grow back into herself. She knows Odelia can do it, my mom explains.

***

I wake up once more to the rumbling sound of a running lawn mower and the snipping cut of a pair of pruning shears. I jolt myself awake this time, unconsciously knowing what’s coming. I sit in bed anxiously awaiting my mother’s gentle knock on my bedroom door. I’m sure she’ll be holding a revitalized version of Odelia.

I feel prepared to be a plant mom now, I believe. I’ve undergone the training necessary at the hands of my wise and kind mother. She has taught me how to love all my children equally and unconditionally in a way that radiates hope and trust in a dashing green light. And low and behold …

There’s the knock! “Entra,” I say to my mother on the other side of the door. She slowly creaks the door open and peeks her eye in the corner, asking if she can come in.

The door is open completely now, and what I see is exactly what I expected. A beautiful, revitalized Odelia in all her green glory, being held by my mother, mi mamá, with the kindest smile in the world.

