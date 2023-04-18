Somewhere between the closely-packed seats of Washington, D.C., music venue The Anthem and the dusty floor of my friend’s East Quad Residence Hall dorm room, I discovered a love for music sans lyrics, particularly, the classical and electronic genres. These wordless additions rounded out my music inventory and altered my listening habits permanently.

Before then, however, in middle and high school, I struggled to find what genres and songs I loved. I could never easily memorize or sing along to songs on the radio. I really never paid much attention to lyrics. I was never excited to listen to an artist’s new album. I didn’t stay up until midnight anticipating a music release. I didn’t even subscribe to a streaming service until late high school; I used YouTube (with ads) to listen to music.

Classical:

The summer after my sophomore year of high school I had an experience that greatly shaped what music I listen to and how I experience it. On June 5, 2019, I saw the National Symphony Orchestra perform Dvořák’s widely beloved “New World” Symphony (Symphony No. 9 in E minor) at The Anthem. Having seen live jazz, reggae and pop before, this night would be the first time I saw live classical music at a professional level. Although I knew that I enjoyed classical, I had not previously explored the genre. Playing saxophone from elementary to high school, I was pushed in the direction of jazz by my band teachers and parents alike — since a saxophone part is not included in orchestral music. My slightly restricted access to the genre made me all the more excited for the performance.

Once the house lights dimmed, my eyes were glued to the stage. I was curious, with little idea as to what the performance would be like. I was amazed by the orchestra’s brightly lit movements on the big stage: the swift hand gestures of the string section, the bobbing heads of the flutists and the smooth yet exaggerated motions of the conductor who swayed with the music. Watching the different instrument sections complement and contrast each other, I realized that I had never seen so many musicians perform together. I had never before witnessed the power of unity quite like this. Wholly infatuated with the performance, the music and the musicians alike, this concert solidified itself as a “first” — a unique moment unlike anything I had experienced before.

Without lyrics to inform my reception of the piece, each note guided my thoughts and feelings. The “New World” Symphony transported me to a realm ruled by the synergy of emotion and music. It was beautiful. For me, the absence of words magnified the impact of this piece. Somehow, Dvořák’s expression of American music from his Czech perspective in “New World” felt deeply personal to me, someone with a wholly dissimilar perspective and experience, as I applied my own meaning to his piece. Blending Czech and American melodies, this symphony is one of contrast, one whose dramatic ebb and flow led me on some type of spiritual journey that night. Majestic and unabashed horn melodies lifted me up until a sweep of legato strings ushered in a tinge of sadness. I was at the mercy of the symphony — and an emotional wreck.

Divided into four movements, the “New World” Symphony runs a bit over 40 minutes, but was done far too soon. Applauding as loudly as I could, I was left in awe and with dried tears stuck to my face. I was hooked.

From this night onward, I greatly increased my consumption of classical music and began to seek out classical concert experiences. I found comfort and excitement in my new and budding relationship with this oft-overlooked genre.

Years later in 2022, I would have another greatly significant music “first” in an equally hallowed music venue: overflow seating on the floor of a dorm room.

Electronic:

On the floor of a dorm room, I heard a song that sounded like nothing I had ever heard before. “Wait, what’s the name of this song?” I asked repeatedly over the sounds of chatter. I needed to know the source of the new, dreamy, interstellar synth “weirdness.”

It’s “Le Voyage de Pénélope,” someone finally said.

“Le Voyage de Pénélope” is the last track on the 1998 album Moon Safari by French electronic duo, Air. Moon Safari falls within an almost undefinable category of music beneath the vast “electronic” umbrella. Moon Safari is downtempo electronic, electronica, progressive and space rock all in one. My immediate love affair with Moon Safari and Air served as a monumental introduction to the mysterious world of electronic music. I studied electronic music’s history and subgenres, and ultimately fell in love with both slower electronica and ambient music.

Thanks to Spotify’s suggestions, my frequent listening of Air led me to Boards of Canada, an ambient and electronic group whose ingenuity was palpable in their strange and haunting tracks. The first piece of theirs I heard was the musically perfect “Olson.” It’s notably short, a mere minute and 31 seconds long, and quite subtle. Its extreme detail is shrouded by misty tones, requiring close listening for appreciation of its many layers. To me, this “lowkey” song was not designed for entertainment or levity but rather for a close study of a beautiful and intricate audio production. “Olson,” along with other Boards of Canada pieces, demands a sort of mediation. Engaging but nonchalant, the pieces invited me to listen closely over and over again, searching for new and hidden elements. I grew mesmerized by this body of music and this experiential, somehow neverending, listening practice I was not used to. This new musical style began to guide my life, inspiring both patience and contemplation.

I finally found something missing from my music collection with these genres that centered melody over lyrics. Whereas other styles were mechanisms of escape and entertainment, classical and downtempo electronic were catalysts and guides of emotional expression, processing and introspection. Instead of being the best windows-down, driving-on-the-highway-while-belting song, these genres lead me to think, reflect and truly feel — of course, I still love the former. I love to sing out loud and dance with friends while screaming a catchy chorus. But, for me, each genre has a unique purpose. Classical and downtempo electronic, however, have a particularly important one, providing me with a soundtrack for the exploration of my inner world.

