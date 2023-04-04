“Mr. Collins! Come in. Come in.”

Peter H. Sutcliffe stood from his chair, nearly knocking it backward as he stumbled through the dark dining room toward the door, which opened to reveal a rather stalwart man in Edwardian dress. He leaned into the room, not quite entering, and looked around with wide eyes. The dining room’s refined splendor was familiar to him, but it gave him the most ominous feeling of not quite existing.

“This way then …” Mr. Sutcliffe half-mumbled to himself as he took F. Howard Collins by the arm and gently drew him into the room, trying to mitigate its confusing effect.

Another man stood by the table, and with a bright smile, he reached out to shake Mr. Collins’ free hand with the utmost friendliness. “Mr. Collins,” he greeted as though they were old friends, “how pleased I am that our paths have finally crossed. It should have happened by now — you’ve used my work plenty enough, eh?”

Herbert Spencer winked and guided Mr. Collins to the seat beside him. Mr. Spencer was dressed before either of the other men’s times — in fact, he looked distinctly Victorian in his longer coat and dramatic patterns. Upon consideration, Mr. Sutcliffe was dressed oddly as well. His platform shoes and wide-legged pants placed him at least 60 years ahead of either man, but he seemed quite at ease in the dining room, as if he started and ended there.

“Well, Mr. Spencer, you’re —” Mr. Collins began spluttering, and Mr. Sutcliffe sat across from both of them. “It’s only that I don’t know —”

“Where you are?” Mr. Spencer interrupted with a knowing smile.

“Precisely!”

“Neither do I; isn’t it a thrill?”

Mr. Collins glanced first at the steaming bread at the table’s other end and then at the crystal decanter near his hand. Suspicion laced his features until he remarked, “Yes, but, Mr. Spencer … you’re quite dead. You were when I cited your work.”

The room fell silent. Mr. Spencer and Mr. Sutcliffe were suddenly solemn. The ticking of a grandfather clock could be heard somewhere far away.

Herbert cleared his throat. “Yes, well, perhaps my friend Mr. Sutcliffe …” he trailed off, gesturing to the younger man, who leaned forward with his hands spread peaceably on the table.

“Gentlemen,” Mr. Sutcliffe began, “you being dead or alive doesn’t matter. What matters is that I’ve brought you here to settle a small debate that I think will be of great interest to you both.” Mr. Sutcliffe kicked his feet up on the table, leaving scuff marks on the finely polished wood and eliciting cringes from the other men. “The Oxford comma,” he said with the confidence of a man who has no clue what he’s talking about.

“The what?” Mr. Spencer asked with a laugh that tried and failed to clear the tension.

“Well, of course, I coined the term,” Mr. Sutcliffe doubled back. “But I still don’t know — who invented it? You see, I cite Mr. Collins, but even Mr. Collins credits Mr. Spencer.”

Mr. Spencer and Mr. Collins looked at each other, both men’s faces suddenly dominated by furrowed brows and frowns.

After a moment, Mr. Collins shook his head and said, “Mr. Sutcliffe, I’m afraid neither of us knows what you’re talking about.”

The door swung open violently. “I am sorry I’m late!” A man’s voice boomed through the room, accompanied by a loud stomping and the sound of someone beating dust from their coat. “The train was dreadful — well, hello! I didn’t know we had company!”

“Is this the waiter?” Mr. Spencer asked, turning to Mr. Sutcliffe, who rolled his eyes and tried to answer, but was again interrupted.

“The waiter?” the newcomer asked incredulously but not unkindly. “Horace Hart, controller of the Oxford University Press,” Mr. Hart introduced himself and strode forward with a hand stretched toward Mr. Spencer, who shook it in a conciliatory manner. He shook next with Mr. Collins and Mr. Sutcliffe before taking his place at the table. “Now what’s this we’re discussing?”

Mr. Sutcliffe smiled and rocked his chair back on its hind legs. “I’m glad you’ve joined us, Mr. Hart, because this does involve you too. … Now, as I was explaining to Mr. Collins and Mr. Spencer — the Oxford comma. Well, you may know it as the serial comma. That little comma after the second-to-last item in a list but before the conjunction — well at least you ought to know, you’ve all used it. Its use has become quite seriously debated recently and I was hoping —”

“The use of a comma has become quite seriously debated?” Mr. Collins cut in, and Mr. Sutcliffe tried to smile at him. He hadn’t expected this many interruptions.

“That’s about the size of it,” he agreed. “I suppose what I mean is … its proper use. Whether or not it’s correct or necessary. It’s been bothering me. So I thought I would go to the source, and believe me, I have done my research, but there is no one clear source. No one can seem to agree who invented the damn thing.”

“I’ll have no such language at this table,” Mr. Spencer bit back. The other three stayed silent and eyed him awkwardly, to which Mr. Spencer formed a fist on the table and sat back. “Well …” he said after a pause, “clearly it was me.”

Mr. Collins sat up suddenly and all eyes turned to him. He was a bit pink in the face, whether out of embarrassment or anger, nobody could tell. “Mr. Spencer, may I remind you that I quoted your support for the comma in my printing guide — I daresay I am due some credit!”

Mr. Spencer began to respond when Mr. Hart asked, “When did you publish this guide, Mr. Collins?”

“1912.”

Mr. Hart laughed loudly and brought a thick hand down on the table.

“And I published the Oxford guide with that silly comma in 1905!” he said triumphantly before picking up the decanter and gesturing to the door. “Shall we go through?”

“Now wait a moment,” Mr. Spencer said, and Mr. Hart put the decanter down. “I was dead before your guide was published, so who do you really think originated this Oxford comma?”

The door crashed open again as though forced by a gale, and a man’s voice followed: “Ciao? Cos’è questo?” Hello? What is this?

“Oh this must be the waiter!” Mr. Collins exclaimed, clapping his hands together. “They’re always Italian.”

“Dove sono? Che razza di stanza è questa?” Where am I? What sort of a room is this? A man stumbled through the doorway. The other four were taken aback by his Renaissance garb, but they supposed stranger things had already happened.

“Hello, sir!” Mr. Hart said.“I’ll have a leg of la—”

“Cosa sono quei vestiti ridicoli?” the Italian interrupted, confused and irritated. What are those ridiculous clothes?

“Now, old boy,” Mr. Spencer said, “there’s no need to shout —” But the Italian huffed and threw up his hands, turning sharply and going back the way he came, slamming the door behind him. “Who was that?” Mr. Spencer asked, turning to Mr. Sutcliffe.

Mr. Sutcliffe shook his head and cleared his throat, trying and failing to tear his stricken gaze from the door. “Some chap who … well, he invented the comma. Maybe even the Oxford —”

“And that’s another thing! Why is it called the Oxford comma?” Mr. Collins asked, “None of us even went there!”

“Gentlemen, I had expected some debate, but not shouting!” Mr. Sutcliffe cried, rather broken from his reverie. The other three men brushed him off.

“You put three academics in a room and asked them to debate who invented something. What did you expect?” Mr. Spencer replied, though not without that mischievous twinkle in his eye.

“As to your question,” Mr. Hart said to Mr. Collins, “it must be because I was the controller of the University’s Press. So there we have it, I must have invented it.”

“Yes, the name might go back to you, but that does not mean you invented it! Don’t you agree, Mr. Spencer?”

Mr. Spencer was busy aerating a glass of wine and studying the decanter.

“I say, is this port?” Mr. Spencer asked, and Mr. Sutcliffe slouched back in his chair, exhausted. “It’s very good.” Upon seeing the other men’s incredulous faces, Mr. Spencer sighed and rolled his eyes. “Gentlemen, please, I was dead before any of you, so doesn’t it make sense that I would have originated the bloody thing? Now, Mr. Sutcliffe has provided us with some quality port, so I say we go through and play bridge.”

Mr. Spencer stood, taking the decanter with him, but Mr. Hart suddenly opened his mouth, ready to debate. Mr. Spencer put up a hand and met the other man’s gaze.

“And as for your Oxford nonsense … Well, it must be called the Oxford comma because what does the University do with anything that will boost its reputation? Slap its name on it. Come on, then.”

The three men, whether willing or not, stood and went through the door. Sounds of heated debate followed them and echoed around the dining room where Mr. Sutcliffe now sat, alone and no closer to his conclusion. After a moment, he blinked and looked around, slowly regaining his sense of space. He sat up and reached for the Victoria sponge across the table, drawing it to him and eyeing the closed door.

Cutting into the sponge, Mr. Sutcliffe mumbled to himself, “Well, how was I to know it would be such a bloody business …”

Daily Arts Writer Maddie Agne can be reached at maagne@umich.edu.