When I was nine years old, I took on my first role in live theater as Scuttle in “The Little Mermaid Jr.” I never could have imagined that nine years later I would prance around onstage in drag, complete with a child-size royal cape and a bright blue glitter beard as King Arthur in “Monty Python’s Spamalot.”

Courtesy of Max Newman.

This is one of the many moments I look back on when I try to remember why I ever thought I was a cisgender woman. At the time, I thought the confidence I felt embodying King Arthur came from the ability to be silly in a show full of comedic bits and ridiculousness. After all, I haven’t been in a show since “Spamalot,” where I’ve had the opportunity to slice someone’s obviously fake arms off with a wooden sword or gallop across the stage on an invisible horse voiced by a pair of coconuts. Now, I realize it was that ridiculousness that allowed me to express myself and my gender unabashedly, glitter beard and all. In my years at a private elementary school, I did everything I could to customize my uniform so I wouldn’t blend into the sea of red polos and khaki skirts, donning tights with the most garish patterns I could find and sunglasses that would put Elton John to shame. Looking back, I realize how much power that form of expression gave me. Today, I embrace it wholeheartedly. Whether it’s a school uniform or the unwritten gender norms of society, I don’t let those restrictions stop me from being myself.

So, today, I want to share with you my secret to the perfect glitter beard and the maximum amount of gender euphoria.

Step One: Primer! Skincare is always essential, especially when applying heavy makeup like a glitter beard. This step is particularly important when wearing this look in front of a crowd. A show-stopping number can make you sweat, and we don’t want your fabulous glitter beard melting away!

Step Two: Outline your glitter beard with eyeliner pencil. This is your time to be precise and make sure your look is exactly how you want it. The shape I used is simply inspiration; you can add as much flair in your beard’s shape as you like.

Courtesy of Max Newman.

Step Three: Use a brush or sponge to fill in your outline with water-activated makeup (like the Mac Chromacake that I used) in the color of your choice. I chose my favorite shade of royal blue. Use more than one coat for maximum coverage.

Step Four: It’s time for glitter! For fine glitter, mix with a gel mixing medium or primer and apply with a flat foundation brush or fingers. Make sure you don’t miss any spots. You want to look as sparkly as possible.

Step Five: Setting spray is the key to making your glitter beard stick, especially as you proudly show off your beauty to the world, whether that’s onstage in a dance-heavy number like the Act I finale of “Spamalot,” appropriately titled “Run Away!” or strolling through the aisles of your local convenience store.

Courtesy of Max Newman.

Step Six: If you’d like to add chunkier glitter, apply spirit gum in small sections and immediately add your glitter with a fan brush. Again, make sure that your entire beard is covered evenly. You don’t want to look patchy!

Step Seven: Add finishing touches to complete your look and really make it your own. Find a glittery eyeshadow that matches the color of your beard — or one that completely clashes. Whatever floats your boat. Add lipstick that pops. Fill in your eyebrows for a little bit of extra sparkle. Put your hair in a gravity-defying updo. Accessorize! Keep in mind that this look is completely customizable. Blue was my choice, but if purple or green is more your style, who am I to stop you?

This tutorial is about more than applying a neat glitter beard for a role. Take these techniques and apply them whenever you feel the need for a little extra self-expression. We live in a time and place where being oneself can be contentious, to say the least. Now, more than ever, it is important to show the world exactly who you are whether anyone else likes it or not. Enjoy the look you create, no matter your gender, race, sexuality or any other aspect of your identity. I hope that your glitter beard adds a bit of euphoria to your life.

Courtesy of Max Newman.

Daily Arts Contributor Max Newman can be reached at jqnewman@umich.edu.