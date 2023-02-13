Dearest Zombie,

I hope you will excuse the unprompted message. You see, I just can’t hold my emotions back anymore.

Your latest performance in “The Last of Us” made me consider all the times I have seen your work throughout the years, and how despite your fluctuations in popularity, your off years and the countless times people have tried to dismiss you entirely as lowbrow, formulaic drivel — you return, back from the dead, to prove them wrong. I can’t tear my eyes away from you. I think it’s time I explain why.

People say once they have seen one of your movies, they’ve seen them all. Filmmaker George Romero posited that “The Walking Dead and Brad Pitt just sort of killed it all” — “it” being your role in movies, of course. They forget that you are a paint we put over any other story; you make them shine. You’ve got range: You have been in romances like “Warm Bodies,” comedies like “Zombieland” and “Shaun of the Dead,” heart-wrenching, bloodcurdling dramas like “28 Days Later” and “The Walking Dead,” and action films like “I Am Legend.” You can tell any story, and you can tell those stories well. While some may see your inclusion in these stories as a limitation, I see you for who you are.

People today assume when you’re in a film, the film is simply a gorefest, a game of cat and mouse with a predictable end. While it’s true you make my heart race, that’s only the beginning. Any horror film can introduce a monster that makes us want to run. Few horror films make me dig beneath the surface of my fight or flight reflexes and make me consider other primordial emotions: love and melancholy. I don’t simply root for your co-stars because of their peril, but because of the nature of the stories you are featured in. Your films often highlight family (found families or otherwise) and when you’re not around, there are moments of compassion and whimsy that make your terror all the more moving. In “28 Days Later,” amid the chaos of high-speed car chases and a race through an apartment building, is a lighthearted picnic where characters laugh and chat. In “The Last of Us,” I’ve seen Ellie (Bella Ramsey, “Game of Thrones”) and Joel (Pedro Pascal, “Game of Thrones”) trade stupid puns and trauma alike. You make your co-stars and the audience clutch their loved ones close, not for fear but for love. And therein lies my own love. When I watch characters run away from you, I don’t want them to survive for survival’s sake. I want them to live.

You make us question what is natural to the world and what we’ve only shoddily constructed over the course of humanity. After all, you are a harbinger of the apocalypse but not necessarily a harbinger of the end. As society crumbles with your arrival, you give us the opportunity to imagine society anew — to question what we’d like to keep and what we’d like to leave behind. You remind us of the labor that often goes unappreciated, the kind that is the backbone of our society’s survival. You make us question what work is essential and what is not, and why some people are forgotten while others are not. You make cold-blooded, lone wolf–types care for others, often against their will at first. You make us see that sometimes the real danger is ourselves, not you.

In the end, it’s the simple fact that you remind me what it is to be alive, you undead creature you. So when people call for the end of your stories, keep telling them. Keep us humble, keep us human and rise again.

Yours until death (and beyond),

Sarah

Managing Arts Editor Sarah Rahman can be reached at srah@umich.edu.