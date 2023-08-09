Every day I spent in Granada, Spain, felt like several days in one. I suppose this is due in part to siesta, a Spanish tradition that permits a recharge between the daytime and evening, but can also be attributed to the sheer amount of unknown I experienced each day. When I committed to study abroad (on a whim), I knew almost nothing about this place that I have come to cherish. In the days before my departure, intense Googling revealed information about siesta, “no pasa nada” and a relaxed pace of Spanish life, but I didn’t truly understand any of those things (or the many others that evade a simple Google search) until I experienced it for myself. As my time in the city came to a close, I relished these wonderful features of Spanish culture for a final time.

On my last morning in my residence hall — the place where I made most of my friends over shared meals and late-night laundry disasters — my friend Josean and I took a short walk down the block to pick up one final batch of churros to share. A local youth custom and goal is to go out on “juernes” (a Thursday night that behaves like a Friday night) and dance until the churrerías open for breakfast around 7:00 or 8:00 a.m. I never made it all night, but since U.S. nightlife tends to shut down at 2:00 a.m., I was proud of myself for even making it to 4:30 a.m. But my new friends made it easy to stay — even though I’m not always one for the club (I’m not a fan of crowded places or anything less than eight hours of sleep), I felt so included and happy under the strobe lights that I stayed of my own volition. I’m not much of a dancer, but there, I didn’t have to be. Even if a song came on that I couldn’t sing along to, friends would grab my hand and twirl me in and out, physically ensuring that I was always part of the experience.

This same warmth pervaded all aspects of my time in Granada, making it easy for me to fall in love with both the people and the place. I found that elements of the culture that were explained in a simple sentence or two online were oftentimes more complicated, requiring experience in context to truly understand them. “No pasa nada” is sometimes perceived to mean “nothing matters” or understood as an excuse for tardiness, but I heard it most often when the stresses of academic life (or the admittedly taxing stress of living in a place so different from the one you’re used to) caught up with me. “No pasa nada,” said my friends and professors, to mean, “It’s not a big deal. You’re safe here.” Phrases that — when translated directly — might be considered rude in American culture, like “me das,” or “give me,” as the standard format for ordering food, are anything but when used in their Spanish context: The “please” is already implied and can be read in the tone in which the phrase is delivered. Even when the “porfa” (please) is missing, they make up for it with “gracia,” which appears constantly.

I think that thankfulness is much more substantive than politeness anyway. The first week of the program, the program director explained that Spanish culture is like a coconut, while American culture is like a peach. The coconut is hard on the outside, but sweet and soft on the inside — meaning that (in general) Spanish people are fundamentally kind, even if it takes them a while to warm up to you (and in my experience, they were warm from the start). The peach, however, is soft and sweet on the outside but hard at its core — meaning that in American culture, surface-level niceties are common and pleasant, but not necessarily an indicator that someone is trustworthy or a true friend. American politeness forms a crucial part of that surface sweetness, but I find that the thankfulness so common in Spanish culture reveals stronger and truer feelings.

More important than these face-value misconceptions are the ways that, even in the most basic of interactions, love is infused into daily life. When I write emails in English, I stress over the appropriate sign-off. “Sincerely” feels too serious; I like how “best” sounds, but I’ve been told it’s passive-aggressive, and a simple “thanks” just feels lazy. Almost every email I receive in Spanish (save from the promotional emails from BlaBlaCar and Vodafone, who continue to badger me long after I’ve left the country) is signed “un abrazo,” a hug. Something you can give, even if you can’t physically feel it anymore. Even though I’m long gone, emails and messages still deliver abrazos from Spain.

The messages are more personal than interactions with strangers, but both are equally warm. When leaving any public location, calls of “hasta luego” ring out. My friend once asked me, “Do people say ‘hasta luego’ to you a lot? Like ‘see you later’ even though you may well never come back?” In the States, I might only say “see you later” to someone I have immediate plans with or someone I see regularly at school or sports. But when I heard “hasta luego,” I always said it back, even if I wasn’t sure it was true. I realized that just like the please and politeness are implied and employed differently than back home, the “hasta luego” implies a hopefulness, rather than a factual nature. We may not have plans to see one another soon, and it may be possible that we never see one another again, but “hasta luego” leaves room for the possibility that we might, even if we don’t know when.

As I finished packing up my room on my final day in Granada, you would hardly know I had ever been there but for the suitcases in the corner and one important final marker of the life I had led for the past four months. On the dry-erase wall by the door, there was a message I couldn’t bring myself to erase: “tendedero — we love you :).” Tendedero, or drying rack, was the hardest word for me to learn to say in Spanish, written out with care by my friends so I could see it while I practiced. It was also the marker of my first friendship in Spain. About a week into the semester, I tried to do laundry and discovered that the dryer was entirely nonfunctional. With no sun or heat late at night in January, I tried my best to hang my soaking clothes on the walls of my little room, creating lakes on the floor as the clothes wept. I dragged myself to dinner where I divulged my dilemma in flawed Spanish, and my neighbor, Josean, explained to me that this was not a problem. He lent me his very own tendedero, and helped me gently hang my clothes across the rungs. As we transferred my wet clothes to the drying rack, my soon-to-be group of friends gathered in the open doorway where we chatted for hours and, for the first time, I began to think in Spanish.

Hasta luego, Granada. I’ll see you sometime.

