At a certain point in 2019, internet users in both the drama-filled DeuxMoi and the aspirational New York City-esque digital spheres were once again pulled towards Caroline Calloway. She has lived through multiple digital selves and has survived multiple news cycles of hatred and ridicule over the past decade. The Cambridge blogger-turned-scammer is now best known for her confessional, often chaotic Instagram presence — but for better or worse, the chaos is intentional. In a tweeted response to a critique of her behavior, Calloway summed herself up with ease.

“I’m chaotic. I love my work. My work is writing, painting, photography, posting on social media, and living inside a Truman Show of my own making — performance art. Most ppl do not consider what I make to be art. More chaos ensues.”

In spite of the hatred associated with her name alone, Calloway has found repeated ways to rebrand herself into a persona that thrives off of whichever news cycle she’s currently a part of. Her life has turned to chaos for one thing: a life of falsities worthy of a memoir.

Act One: The creation of Caroline Calloway, Cambridge

According to Calloway, she first joined Instagram in 2012. At the time, the social media app seemed revolutionary: a photo-based platform promising connection and marketing towards young, hip users. The app was unique in its ability to create curated images, filtered vignettes and distinct user brands. From the very beginning, the app was made to commodify and create followings. Influencer culture on Instagram has stayed relatively married to the same principles since its creation — dominate the attention economy and build a brand worthy of advertisement partnerships — with the only notable difference being the extremes that are now required to stay relevant. Instagram influencers have been running in this rat race since the beginning — Calloway included.

Calloway’s Instagram origins aren’t particularly unique — her page, titled AdventureGrams, was a conglomeration of aesthetically pleasing travel photos, selfies and documentation of a deeply curated life abroad. Photographs in Sicily, Venice and other European tourist traps during the summer of 2012 brought in her first audience. Then in 2013, she accomplished a life-long dream: transferring to Cambridge to finish her undergraduate degree. Her platform faced a harsh pivot here, and soon her page became dedicated to the academic life of lavishness she lived alongside her wealthy, beautiful, British peers. Calloway was not born — she was created and recreated.

Calloway, however, had one unique quality that shifted the way Instagram users connect to their audience and commodify their life stories: long, personal Instagram captions. In an article by The Cut, Calloway’s college friend and frequent collaborator Natalie Beach wrote “… the internet felt like the future of writing … Instagram is memoir in real time. It’s memoir without the act of remembering. It’s collapsing the distance between writer and reader and critic.”

Her page became more of a series of diary entries accompanied by a photo of a beautiful Cambridge student, living a life of deeply curated beauty and adventure. This was an early predecessor of the “radical vulnerability” approach to garnering Instagram fame, and it successfully launched Calloway into being the aspirational and vaguely literary influencer she had been attempting to become since the beginning.

Act Two: book deals, workshops, NYC party girl

The decision to create this account would ultimately change Calloway’s entire future, just as she intended it to. She amassed a cult-like following through her digital diary and quickly became one of the first influencers to acquire a book deal. This, largely, was a result of her careful branding: adventurous, intellectual and effortlessly perfect. At age 23, her book deal was accepted — only three years after she joined Instagram — as she amassed over 300,000 followers. Calloway had finally nabbed her dream project through an accepted proposal with Flatiron Books reportedly worth $375,000; of course, it was a memoir. True to brand, this process was documented through a careful lens of updates, snippets and behind-the-scenes images being shared online. But Calloway quickly lost interest in writing the book — she claimed that publishers didn’t want her life story, and that she instead sold a story of her life that was purely defined by the men she dated. Her book deal was dropped in 2017, and she was hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt. The first echoes of hatred, ridicule and “scammer” criticism began in this era — the vaguely literary brand she had made for herself was strewn in artifice.

After the book deal dissolved, Calloway still had her following despite a new, negative connotation attached to her name. During this point she became increasingly candid online: A new brand was created, but this time it relied on being beautifully artistic in a deeply unhinged manner. Her online life showed two, deeply interwoven sides: her life as a party-filled, fun and beautiful New York creative; and being emotionally candid online, to the point of deep oversharing of her mental struggles, judgment-worthy anecdotes and hourly Instagram story-posting. This branding became what she was ultimately known for, and garnered nearly as much ridicule as her failed book deal did. Additionally, this era marked her sharing her deeply personal story of Adderall addiction. Throughout the writing process and her final years at Cambridge, Calloway shared her reliance on the stimulant and her overall mental decline during what was perceived as the best years of her life. Her previous image had shattered, but Calloway still rode the momentum of the attention she was receiving.

In 2019 Calloway solidified her status as a scammer — or as someone with grand ideas but a lack of planning, and a lack of follow-through. As an influencer who has survived scandal upon scandal, she sought out a “Creativity Workshop” tour for $165 a ticket, which ultimately failed both to be a tour and to be a workshop. She was described as the “creator of her personal ‘Fyre Festival’ ” and compared to the likes of Anna Delvey. This news cycle was notably different from previous ones and had a much stronger hold on the media. Calloway was completely hated in the public eye, and more fuel was added to this turquoise-painted fire when Beach decided to exploit Calloway’s negative wave of attention to write a headline-breaking exposé on her college friend being a scammer throughout her entire time online.

Act Three: The Cut, ghostwriting, and the cult of influencing

In just one article, all that was left of Calloway’s credibility vanished. Titled “I Was Caroline Calloway,” Beach chronicles her time as Calloway’s friend, business partner and perpetual ghostwriter. Additionally, Beach reveals that the very structure that launched Calloway to fame was built on artifice: The Instagram page that brought her the book deal was a fraud. She bought thousands of followers and kept the bots to boost her credibility and publisher interest. More than just the followers, though, Calloway had hired Beach to create the long-form Instagram captions that had amassed her following of real users and had helped Calloway to curate the persona she was known for. Beach contrasts the peppy, romantic depiction of Calloway with the reality of selfishness and mental spirals that were occurring in real life. Instagram is artifice, but Calloway pushed the limits on this before it became standard.

The final component of the essay touched on their friendship and all the strange, selfish quirks that Calloway spiraled into towards the end. Beach presents this as a moral failing of Calloway’s, despite also discussing the height of her friend’s addiction. But of course Calloway was a bad friend — addiction alienates, and the compounding debt and pressure Calloway faced led to a series of callous and selfish decisions. Calloway’s greatest demise was brought on by this article; now, she was more than just a scammer. Now, media outlets and humans alike could pick her personality and history to shreds and feel completely justified in doing so.

Beach spends a significant amount of the essay chronicling her life during this era, too. Instead of Calloway’s frivolousness, we are shown a girl full of jealousy and self-loathing. Yes, Calloway did not build her Instagram through her merit, but what influencer has? Even more notable, the vacation adventures did not build Calloway’s internet presence — it was her self-written Cambridge tales that finally brought her the genuine digital fame that she needlessly sought out. In retrospect — and with even a moment of critical thought — it is clear that Beach’s essay was a desperate attempt to kick-start her career while once again riding off of Calloway’s glow and shaming the once-friend that she truly hated the entire time. Even in 2015, when Calloway was first making waves from her press tour, Beach admitted to reaching out to her for the first time in a year. From the very beginning, she saw Calloway as someone to use, someone interesting and bright to write about. Her entire relationship with Calloway was just as artificial as Calloway’s internet presence.

But Beach’s exploitation of her partnership with Calloway was taken without nuance or empathy, and Calloway proceeded to have the “worst week of her life.” She received mass amounts of hatred and troll responses for her history and now Beach’s article, and her father committed suicide in the same week. Again, she posted her complete and utter misery online and was the subject of all the ridicule media sites and internet users could stomach. In the midst of her grief, her life was torn to pieces yet again: She was undoubtedly a scammer, her brand was undoubtedly artificial and she was undoubtedly one of the most hated women on the internet. She had once lived in a digital panopticon of her own creation, where her every move was self-surveilled, but the vitriol she received gave this panopticon to a new prison guard: Reddit. Created in November 2019, r/SmolBeansSnark became one of the most active digital hate pages dedicated to an influencer. As of March 2023, the page still hosts 15.6 thousand users dedicated to documenting every piece of content relating to Calloway, discussing their hatred and disappointment with her, and making content to humiliate her. In one stark example, users on the site have gone as far as to convince her that a previous boyfriend had committed suicide, un-consensually compile nude photos of her and make theorized layouts of her apartment, as well as the more standard methods of online harassment and death threats.

Objectively, it is completely true that Calloway has never treated her fans lovingly, nor has she treated her friends with the dignity they deserve. She is a scammer, but she receives a level of hatred and malice that completely supersedes her artificial Instagram origin and half-baked attempts at creative projects. She may have been shocking in 2019, but even low-grade influencers have grifts that are far more violent than anything Calloway has done. Calloway wasted $165 and a few hours of her fans’ time, whereas Jake Paul led a series of cryptocurrency projects designed to fail and rob his fans of thousands of dollars. Calloway failed to complete her initial book deal and still hasn’t completed her follow-up novel, but YouTubers and influencers alike have been falsifying their advertisements and book deals since they began. Calloway bought followers and created an artificial persona, but the Kardashians have created a billion-dollar empire based on the exploitation of their fans’ insecurities — insecurities that are ultimately contributing to a record level of mental illness and sadness in adolescent girls. Calloway is a scammer, but she is minuscule in comparison to how far some influencers have gone to rob humanity.

Act Four: Abandoning New York, revisiting the memoir

While Calloway has been open about the mental wounds this series of events has caused her, she has not turned away from the limelight. Her Instagram continued its brand of confessional, deeply personal posts uploaded in rapid succession nearly 24 hours per day. This continued from 2019 through the middle of 2022. During this time, she completed a series of minor grifts in an attempt to pay back her debt from the failed book deal, which stirred the pot online but did not lend itself to major controversies. In 2020, she also promised two memoirs (and sold one through pre-order, directly from Calloway’s Shopify account) that still have not been written, published, or distributed to those who pre-ordered. She has also sold clothes, furniture and other objects via Instagram, including $15 tarot card readings called “Caro cards,” and a conglomeration of bottled-up oils of her skincare product titled “Snake Oil.” It’s still up in the air if these products were shipped to regretful buyers. Throughout, she further became a source of fascination. Calloway has turned her tragedies into a never-ending performance that the internet dehumanizes in two key ways: Her fans view her as an unhinged comic or tragic “it girl,” and those who hate her view her as being genuinely the worst person in the world. Both of these are gross exaggerations — Calloway is simply a human in a mythologized daydream. The internet has become utterly, and irreversibly, obsessed with her identity through both lenses.

Calloway managed to stay afloat online until she couldn’t. In a series of TikTok videos, Calloway explained that she would be leaving the internet and New York. She revealed that she was planning on hosting nine back-to-back dinner parties before departing to Florida to live with her grandmother, both of which she did. This was deeply shocking to fans — her New York lifestyle became integral to her brand, and her internet presence was her entire life. Her state of leaving was a controversy in itself, with her messily–maximalist apartment being abandoned in a complete state of ruin. Hardwood floors were painted bright white, but clothes piles remained unmoved and painted around so the wood shone through; batteries, stickers and plastic water bottles were left in the sinks below her half-painted turquoise microwave; dirt smears and garbage bags were left in the apartment as a final touch. But the grime wasn’t the most shocking part of her departure; rather, it was her promise of finally completing one of the many book projects she has started since 2015. The novel will allegedly be completed by 2028, and in a recent VICE video, Calloway explains that “(she) tried to be an author and a partygirl,” and that’s why her previous projects remain uncreated. And so Calloway left New York in the same way she entered it — disastrously messy with authorial intent.

By her very nature, Calloway is ephemeral. Her career is built on artifice, hatred and attention, but she maintains a whimsical relation to her aspirations and branding nonetheless. She could become a bestselling author, or she could have another set of deleted essays posted online — there is never any way to be sure of what will come next. Regardless of her future magical endeavors, there is certainty in digital documentation and an audience sitting speechless to watch her performance.

