This year, I did not spend Valentine’s Day on a romantic date with a loving partner. I did not attend a candle-lit dinner, receive a bouquet of roses or get whisked away on a surprise date. I did, however, gather with some of my other single friends and partake in some advanced social media stalking. While Valentine’s Day may be a time to celebrate love, it’s also the one day a year you are practically guaranteed love life updates on all those distant acquaintances you only communicate with through social media. Each year, I spend more time than I’d care to admit scrolling through Instagram, anxiously awaiting the “Happy Valentine’s Day!” post that would reveal whether or not that one girl from my high school finally broke up with her idiot boyfriend, or if that steadfast couple who’d been dating for as long as I could remember was still going strong. It’s like an annual peek behind the romance curtain, with social media acting as the stage.

You may be thinking that this sounds a bit weird. The idea of treating the people you follow on social media like characters in a TV show — even if they are just your distant acquaintances — could definitely be interpreted as a bit twisted. I certainly don’t love the idea of any of my followers gossiping about what I’m posting, and I’m sure you don’t either. Yet, isn’t that inevitable? By putting even just small pieces of our lives on social media, don’t we invite people to speculate about it all, including our relationships?

The answer is yes, but even though that should be considered obvious, there is very little acknowledgement of it. Instead, the focal point of the conversation surrounding relationships on social media — especially for Gen Z — is the “importance” of posting your partner. The mantra “if he’s not posting you, he’s hiding you from another girl” is practically ingrained into the mind of every teenage girl. We’ve come to understand that putting your relationship on social media is not a risk to be taken but a sign of love and a source of validation. By now, we’ve practically gotten it down to a science. Will you hard launch or soft launch your new relationship? Will they appear on your Snapchat story or Instagram first? It’s not so much an option as it is a requirement — a box to check off.

Of course, this does not come from a malicious place. It’s natural to want to share your relationship with the people you love. In fact, sharing your partner with your friends and family should be encouraged in relationships. Hiding that person may be a sign that you’re not as happy in that relationship as you think, or that you have some of your own insecurities to work through. Yet, telling your parents or close friends about the person you’re dating (sprinkled in with the annual “Happy Birthday!” post) versus filling your Instagram account with their face every chance you get are two very different things, and the latter may not be the flex you think it is. It’s exciting to get into a relationship and natural to want to show that person to the world, but I caution those who believe that posting your partner all the time is a good thing. It may be doing more damage than you think.

If being just a tad chronically online has taught me anything, it’s that social media and the power of the internet do not do good things for any kind of relationship, platonic or romantic. Countless celebrities have succumbed to this very phenomenon, ceasing to post with a particular person or even ending friendships and relationships because their followers were getting a bit too involved in their personal lives. One particular instance that has resurfaced in the past few weeks is that of Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow, who play Kiara Carrara and JJ Maybank in the hit Netflix series “Outer Banks.” The two were known for being the best of friends when the show’s first season dropped, but when the online fandom swooped in and began “shipping” them as a couple, their friendship disappeared from the online sphere entirely. Bailey even expressed publicly how uncomfortable the two felt with the internet’s response to their friendship. Even so, the chatter did not stop. Many continue to discuss online whether or not the two are still friends, especially since their characters are now a couple in the show. The internet is nothing if not invasive.

Unfortunately, those outside of the public eye are not exempt from this phenomenon. While you may not have the entire “Outer Banks” fandom passionately “shipping” you and your friend online, relationship dynamics can drastically change when they shift from private to public. As wonderful as it would be to believe that none of us have any secret haters, it’s highly unlikely that every single one of our Instagram followers is in our corner, and that’s something to keep in mind when you decide to post your partner on social media. The response may not be the wholly positive one you imagined, and that can add some increased pressure to an otherwise happy relationship. If you’re okay with that, it shouldn’t be an issue, but the additional strain needs to be considered before you press the “post” button.

Yet, there are still those who ignore the warning signs and press the “post” button every chance they get, filling our Instagram feeds with their partner’s face as much as humanly possible. What’s up with them, you may ask? Well, they may have a different problem entirely. Occasionally posting your partner to your feed is a good thing. In fact, it can be beneficial so long as you’ve considered the possible consequences. However, if you feel the need to post them 24/7, that may be a sign that your relationship is not the Instagram-ready, picture-perfect entity you want it to be. In fact, when I see a couple posting on social media together all the time, I tend to automatically assume that the relationship dynamic I’m interpreting from the picture on my screen is very different from what goes on behind closed doors — an artificial copy of the real thing.

Of course, this is not always the case. But the bottom line is: When you pull out your phone to pose for a picture, you are putting on a performance. A picture is a snapshot in time, and — as someone who spends hours combing through their camera roll to curate the perfect Instagram photo dump — it is often not at all reflective of what truly happened. Yet, it’s very easy to glance at that one happy photograph or video and convince yourself that it is reality. I know I have. For those whose relationships may be on the rocks, this behavior is a readily available coping mechanism: Post some happy photographs of you and your partner out on a date and successfully convince others as well as yourself that everything is perfect, even if it is not.

So, call me pessimistic, but when I see a couple who shows up on my feed so much they’ve practically become side characters in my own life, I tend to assume that the relationship that’s clogging up my feed is Fake with a capital F. They’ve succumbed to the social pressure to post their relationship but are also using it as a vehicle to circumvent their own insecurities and relationship problems, when in reality, what they need most is privacy and intimacy — the very thing that social media takes away.

I’m not going to try and convince you to never post about your relationship again. In fact, as I stated above, the occasional post is healthy — a sign that you’re not ashamed or embarrassed by your relationship. However, keeping the majority of your relationship off social media may be a smarter move than you think. Keeping those intimate moments to yourself, without the influence of outside voices, can do a lot of good for you and your partner.

