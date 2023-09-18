As my groggy eyes adjust to the sunlight filtering through my window, I decide to check again. And yes, the breeze has stopped blowing, and the leaves in the trees are no longer swaying, and the birds are no longer chirping and the sun has stopped its dutiful procession through the sky from one horizon to another. Clocks have stopped ticking, their hands dead in their tracks. It is 3 p.m. on a summer day. It has been 3 p.m. on a summer day for far too long. The only conclusion I can reach is that time has somehow stopped in the quiet house in which I reside.

Another 3 p.m. in a bedroom whose mint-green walls have become too familiar. The lamp is off; the natural light makes the room look less harsh, less artificial. The dust flutters through sunbeams that cast patterns on the messy comforter of an unmade bed. It makes the room feel preserved, undisturbed — like an historic artifact from a bygone era or a liminal space that hasn’t seen the energy or clamor or love that life carries with it for too long. The gentle contrast between light and shadow makes the room feel safer, quieter.

I leave my bed at 3 p.m. My mind may be still, but my body needs to move. So I run. I run until my chest heaves and my legs scream and my head pounds and I think I’m going to vomit. But no matter how hard I push myself physically, I still feel that listlessness. The dust that drifts through the house has settled in my mind. It’s foggy. My thoughts aren’t finished. My emotions aren’t processed. I don’t — no, I can’t — acknowledge that I have needs that aren’t being met. My mind acts when I call upon it; it does my bidding. It thinks what I ask it to, feels what I want it to. It’s my mind. The burnout is too much. This summer, we rest.

My water bottle is empty and my body is at its limit. Car Seat Headrest blasts directly into my eardrums as sweat droplets run through the channels of my ear. In “Beach Life-In-Death,” Will Toledo wails of longing, that his soul yearns for a fugitive from the laws of nature. “The ocean washed open your grave,” he cries out to no one in particular. The tides carry with them a sense of dread. The water impatiently brushes my feet as the dread swells with the waves. Feelings will not stay buried as my mind crawls wherever it pleases. It was foolish of me to think I could bury them on the beach, anyway. The pounding drums and the overpowering distortion of the guitar complement a three-act power ballad dedicated to excruciating Queer love, depression and mortality.

I finish exercising at 3 p.m. and lie spread-eagle on the floor. No amount of gasping will bring me the air I need as my head swims in the muggy, murky waters of heat exhaustion. The deep, stringy hum of the bass being plucked introduces the penultimate song of the Twin Fantasy album, “Famous Prophets (Stars).” The track moves at a slower tempo and the lyrics invoke a deep sense of mourning. It lingers for longer than the album’s previous tracks: They’re nihilistic, satirical party anthems that rock way harder than they should. Toledo sings of fading bruises on his shins from his makeshift recording studio in a car, where he wrote songs dedicated to the now-deceased love he mourns. The song ends with fireworks, the final stanza collapsing into chaotic misery. The line “But somewhere down the line, we won’t be alone” is shattered and scattered and screamed until nothing makes sense. As an outro, a spoken-word Bible verse details putting the ways of childhood behind oneself. I wouldn’t know.

I have experienced heartbreak, but not romance. I haven’t completed the full journey of maturity to truly appreciate Toledo’s art. The journey is a blossoming love to a broken heart and finally a bittersweet retrospective as emotions have faded: “So pour one out, wherever you are. These are only lyrics now.” The aesthetic of teen angst has an undeniable appeal. Toledo wrote the original Twin Fantasy at 17. “Aren’t you a little old for this?” I ask myself. I respond, “Why are you asking yourself a question? I can’t provide you with that outside perspective you crave.”

“What should I do? (Eat breakfast) What should I do? (Eat lunch) What should I do? (Eat dinner) What should I do? (Go to bed).” Even if you’re not hungry. Even if you’re not tired. I don’t eat because I need energy to survive. I don’t eat because of how the food tastes. I eat because I can open the pantry and feel the box of cereal rustle in my hands and move my jaw as I chew. I eat because being hungry hurts. I can stare at the cereal as my spoon moves up to my mouth, down to the bowl, up to my mouth, down to the bowl. I don’t go to bed because I have a reason to wake up tomorrow. I sleep because what the fuck else is there to do in Amelia, Ohio?

After my 3 p.m. meal, I go back to the room I woke up in. It’s time to lie down, stare at the ceiling and wait. There’s nothing to wait for. I’m tired, but not in a way that makes me sleepy. I sleep, sometimes for 10 minutes, sometimes for three hours. But I always wake up at 3 p.m. I have dreams of anywhere but here. Anywhere but the mint green walls, half-open white shutters and muted afternoon sunlight. No matter how much I plead, the dreams don’t stay with me — they are too fleeting. The only part I get to keep with me is a profound sense of loss, that upon waking up I’m leaving something deeply important behind.

“Poor baby,” I condescendingly berate myself. “Is your summer break not enough for you?” Self-deprecation does nothing for anyone, anywhere. It’s just an indulgent expression of pseudo-self-awareness. What it does do is reinforce the fact that I am still doing nothing for anyone, anywhere. Great work.

I head downstairs around 3 p.m. and smell homemade dinner. That scent reminds me of home and that I’m okay. Warm food, warm house, so it must be okay. I see my grandparents, and it seems time has not stopped in their quiet home. Every day I notice that they look a bit more tired and move a bit more slowly. I look at old photos lit by the radiant morning sun in which their faces have not yet fallen from the immeasurable weight of their age. They are preserved in the warmth of the sunrise.

“Isn’t 3 p.m. a bit early to make dinner?” I ask and they look at me, confused. They say it’s not 3 p.m. and the sun has finished its daily procession. They regale me with tales of the warm orange light that splashes against the clouds to contrast the deep blue of a night fast approaching. I shake my head and tell them it’s still 3 p.m. They speak to me as if I have come straight from those photographs where I am still a rosy-cheeked cherub that rides on their shoulders. In my naive indignance, I want to protest. I want to claim that I have learned to walk alone, just as they once did. That I earned my stripes. Now they’re strangers. And I see those strangers tired and aching and alone. I want to carry them on my shoulders. But I’m too busy worrying about how it’s still 3 p.m.

It gets quite lonely at 3 p.m. I used to live with a dog who kept me company when the walls felt too empty. I was told he died when I was away. I had a soft spot for dogs when I was younger. I sobbed as a 10-year-old when I read “Where the Red Fern Grows.” But time and the world rob you of empathy and youthful wisdom. I never wept for him by his side like I always imagined I would. I haven’t wept at all. I guess I always knew he would leave his quiet home here, but some days I catch myself waiting for him to come back. It doesn’t feel real. Not until I see the empty dog beds, the dusty toys stashed away in the garage and the cold, calculating ads for dog-related products that didn’t bother to ask if our dog was dead. The beds and toys and ads wept more than I did when his sun drifted over the horizon.

I brush my teeth and I go to bed at 3 p.m. It’s too bright to fall asleep. But eventually, the lullaby of boredom stills my incoherent thoughts. I wake up at 3 p.m. It’s still bright outside. I yearn for those Midwest summer nights. I think of the flickering lights of fireflies and the sounds of stray airplanes flying overhead and the heavenly glow of the moon that has enchanted artists and astronomers alike. Those thoughts give me a faint smile; there’s comfort at night. No, that is a delusion born from isolation. The night is dark, and my sun will set in due time. I feel the waves caress the shore.

Nothing I think makes any sense anymore. Nothing I say feels authentic. Nothing I do has any cohesion. My life is no longer a story with a narrative or characters or morals. It is shattered and scattered and nobody has a clue how it’s supposed to go back together because no one knew how it looked in the first place. Still, I have to at least try to pick up the pieces.

There is a subtle beauty in 3 p.m. because all the problems that put bags under your eyes and give you gray hairs seem so distant. I wish to tell every stranger that it is 3 p.m., but how could they understand if their clocks are not stuck like mine? They simply tell me the sun is moving overhead and they have a life to live of their own. 3 p.m. is

a bedroom whose mint-green walls have become–

to carry them on my shoulders. But I’m too–

feels what I want it to. It’s my mind. The burnout–

does do is reinforce the fact that I am still doing nothing for anyone–

asking yourself a question? I can’t provide you with that–

feel the box of cereal rustle in my hands and move my jaw–

there’s comfort at night. No–

Stop. Breathe.

Do you think if I put the pieces together in the right way, strangers will offer their sympathies? If I write my own three-act power ballad, will I be preserved in the warmth of the sunrise? If I am preserved, immortal, will I resist the tide’s pull and the moon’s glow? All that is left to do is hope that the breeze will blow again, the leaves will flutter in the wind and the birds will sing. My sun will set in due time. I bask in its ephemeral afternoon light.

