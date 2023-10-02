Captain’s log, stardate 1312.4.

My dad first showed me Star Trek when I was nine years old. I often cite the original series — that is to say, the original 1966–1969 television series run — as one of my favorite pieces of Trek media, but in all honesty, I hardly remember the contents of most episodes. What I do remember are the school nights spent making popcorn the second my dad got home from work and settling between him and my mom as the iconic theme song played.

I also remember tribbles, though. I could never quite forget those. There’s Captain Kirk (William Shatner, “The Twilight Zone”), First Officer Spock (Leonard Nimoy, “Invasion of the Body Snatchers”) and Doctor “Bones” McCoy (DeForest Kelley, “Fear in the Night”), but who could forget them? And you cannot forget Lieutenant Uhura (Nichelle Nichols, “Truck Turner”), Scotty (James Doohan, “Bonanza”), Sulu (George Takei, “Kubo and the Two Strings”) and Chekhov (Walter Koenig, “Babylon 5”). And the replicators. And the ship. And the fights. And the aliens and the boatswain’s call and the stars.

Okay, so I do remember some things. I remember the fragments of sparkle, those people and elements that brought me the most joy. Like the genius communications officer, the character closest in appearance to me, brandishing a phaser and sporting a very ’60s dress, wordlessly allowing for my imaginary self-insertion into the universe to take place — seeing is believing, after all.

The 23rd century had a lot to offer a growing girl: Fights and adventure up the wazoo make for great story fodder. But beyond that, it offered strange comforts. The food replicator (the apparatus that instantaneously “printed” ready-to-go food on command) seemed heavenly, and I often glared at microwaves for not having such an ability. I was much too young for a phone back then, but I longed for a communicator, if just for the ability to call and get beamed up — much more convenient than the 40-minute drive my mom regularly had to make to take me to class. And there were the friendships. After moving to a third country in the span of two years, I didn’t immediately adjust to the new landscape as I had my last time around. Though I had a steady stream of friends by my second year there, none felt as close as the triumvirate at the helm of the starship. Eventually, though, I moved on from the show, and a few years later I had a crew all of my own.

Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry saw the show as the ultimate combination of potential social advances and campaigned for a better future through its literal depiction. Although looking back, female officers’ costumes may seem overtly demeaning, contemporary audiences would have read these as liberating; reflecting the rise of the mini-skirt, the fact that working women wore these clothes signified that their worth in the workplace was not diminished by what they chose to put on, making them as capable as their male counterparts. “The Original Series” was an incredibly progressive show in its time, often tackling issues of racism, xenophobia and sexism, even producing an (oft misattributed as the first in national television) interracial kiss between two lead characters, Kirk and Uhura, in 1968 despite the network’s repeated pushback. Moreover, it showed that same woman of Color in a professional setting with authority and agency. Nichols’ image was so significant that, when meeting Martin Luther King Jr. on the weekend she was considering leaving the show, he convinced her otherwise, saying that “for the first time on television, (Black people) are seen as they should be seen every day: as intelligent, quality, beautiful people.”

For Roddenberry, his vision of utopia included all people, so he staffed the bridge accordingly — despite what the current American standards were, or even in spite of them — such as with the Japanese helmsman Sulu and the Russian navigator Chekhov. Even within the fantasy itself, the inclusion of Mr. Spock on the U.S.S. Enterprise, the first half-Vulcan the United Federation of Planets ever saw, continued the trend of inclusion. Yet the series never remarked on its cast’s diversity nor made any indication that such a thing was out of the ordinary — it simply celebrated all of its crew’s abilities and achievements.

Lest we be too uncritical, let us go back to the short dresses for a moment. Despite their contemporary context, one may still point out several faults: the women’s inability to choose alternate uniforms, the unbalanced gender ratio shown in positions of power and even the binary thinking that colors the entire issue. For a multi-species, multi-cultural society, it doesn’t seem to consider “infinite diversity in infinite combinations,” as the Vulcan saying goes. Eighteen years after the original series was canceled, these issues were addressed in the franchise’s second television series: “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” The original costume designer, William Ware Theiss (“Harold and Maude”), and Roddenberry worked on the show’s first season to design more generalized uniforms, with crew seen in either pants or dress variations in the backgrounds of episodes regardless of gender. Though these characters were often blink-and-you’ll-miss-them extras, Chief of Security Tasha Yar (Denise Crosby, “Pet Sematary”), a repeated side character, always wore the pants variation of her uniform. Through these changes, we can see that the utopic nature of Starfleet isn’t stagnant; as with our society, it is ever-evolving, striving toward progress.

Though their treatment as characters was often centered on appearance and relation to men as opposed to individuals, there were three main characters with whom Captain Picard (Patric Stewart, “X-Men”) often conferred: The Chief Medical Officer Dr. Crusher (Gates McFadden, “Marker”), Counselor Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis, “Love’s Greek to Me”) and the aforementioned Tasha Yar. Compared to the three lead female characters of The Original Series, Lieutenant Uhura, Nurse Chapel (Majel Barrett, “The Quick and the Dead”) and Yeoman Janice Rand (Grace Lee Whitney “Death Valley Days”), the women in The Next Generation have more agency. There are still issues — Yar is only there for a fifth of the show and McFadden was fired after the second season for challenging writers’ sexist story beats, leaving Counselor Troi as the principal female character, who was still mostly defined by her relationships with men. Yet again, though, the fourth TV series in the franchise sees another step toward improvement and inclusion with Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew, “Mrs. Columbo”) heading the ship.

So far, I’ve centered my case study on the presence of women in lead roles, since gender equality was one of the original series’ aims. While at first we saw shoddy results, they have been markedly improved upon. This approach was taken for all social issues. “Star Trek: Discovery” has a non-binary lead with a multiple-episode storyline following their self-discovery and their journey in coming out to their guardians. As an aside, the guardians in question are Dr. Culber (Wilson Cruz, “13 Reasons Why”) and Commander Stamets (Anthony Rapp, “Rent”), a married gay couple. With regard to intersectionality — something rarely, if ever, broached in the original show — Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green, “The Walking Dead”), captain of the U.S.S. Discovery, is a Black woman. Even back in the “Next Generation” days, the bridge crew included the Klingon Lieutenant Worf (Michael Dorn, “Duck Dodgers”) and the android intelligence COO Data (Brent Spinner, “Independence Day: Resurgence”), the first entirely non-human members to serve at top levels. Though this isn’t directly analogous to our world, Worf’s inclusion is significant in-universe since Klingons are a constant “enemy” Starfleet faces, and that dynamic is used to tell stories relevant to our world.

To this day, Star Trek’s new installments keep expanding on what utopia for all would mean. The show’s original pilot saw Number One, a female first officer, serve as the brains of the bridge, abilities then granted to Spock at the network’s behest as the executives “wouldn’t believe her in command of anything.” Fast forward half a century to the second season of “Star Trek: Discovery” to meet Una Chin-Riley, the very same character, now named and returned to command. Even where the past has erred or come too short, writers are willing to bring back those previously left behind and give them the justice they deserve.

Star Trek is an ever-evolving fantasy. It treats utopia not as a static state but as a condition that one should continuously strive toward. Every new Star Trek iteration updates its look, story and crew to comment on the universal concepts of war and love in ways that mirror current social issues, yet it never settles into a comforting lull — there is always a conflict to be faced, whether through physical or intellectual means. It attempts to give us a glimpse into a fantastical future, yet every episode sees its inhabitants struggle with the ultimate goal of bettering the circumstances they find themselves in.

That’s Star Trek’s real fantasy. Not a complacency with their perceived perfection, but the constant reimagining of what “perfection” means. We started looking at the stars, then we tracked them, arduously studied them and now we get to fly among them — we never stop exploring. That’s their five-year mission, that’s the draw, that’s the call to action. Discovering strange new worlds in the process is just the fun of it. That’s the fantasy I dream of.

I neither understood nor knew most of this as a child. I simply enjoyed the pretty lights, the far-off planets and the increasingly flimsy special effects. But they gave me the capacity to imagine a space where — though trouble was always around the corner — together, any evil could be defeated, and every dream could be accomplished.

End captain’s log.

Daily Arts Writer Cecilia Ledezma can be reached at cledezma@umich.edu.