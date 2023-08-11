I’ve never been a particularly athletic person. Sure, I played volleyball for six years, but I was never on a very competitive team, nor did I possess a profound understanding of the sport in any capacity. Ever since I gave up volleyball, I’ve been searching for a new hobby. Given that I was never outstanding on any of the volleyball teams I was a part of, I drifted away from any exercise-related hobbies. I picked up reading (which has stuck), I tried my hand at making rubber-band bracelets and even attempted to learn how to crochet.

Nonetheless, after years of various sedentary hobbies, I realized that in order to be physically and emotionally healthy, I have to incorporate some type of movement into my daily routine. I tried various forms of exercise, from Pilates to yoga to strength training, but these trial runs have all been short-lived. After a year of trying to fit a bit of exercise into a busy college schedule, I was stuck. Fifteen-minute Pilates workouts quickly became mundane, yoga classes moved too slowly for my taste and strength training was way too straining for me. I began thinking that maybe I just wasn’t built for exercise, but I knew that I had to move my body in at least some capacity.

Running never crossed my mind as a potentially entertaining form of exercise. I grew up around my mom and my aunt, who ran marathons every other month, but I always rejected the idea of doing it myself because moving my legs for an hour in an attempt to run a few miles sounded as enjoyable as the strength training I so fervently despised. I’m also very short, so I was scared that even if I moved my legs as fast as possible, my pace would clock in at far too many minutes per mile.

Just when I was ready to give up on exercise altogether, model and running enthusiast Reneé Noe popped up on my TikTok For You page.

Noe has built a brand out of wearing bright colors and going on long-distance runs with the most welcoming and encouraging smile on her face. Her page shows that she’s an experienced runner, but she makes sure to create content that welcomes and reassures runners of any level. She made an activity I had previously labeled uninteresting and exhausting seem like it could be fun for anyone. No matter how fast or how slow you run, Noe promotes the idea that the journey toward becoming a long-distance runner is, like everything else in life, not linear. You just have to try to get a good time out of it. Recently, she created a run club called Noe Bad Vibes, for which she travels to some of the biggest cities in the United States and posts a trail location on a private Instagram account so she can run with some of her followers. I have yet to be accepted by the account, so Reneé, if you’re reading this by any chance, let me in please! Following Noe for a week was enough to convince me to buy the cheapest pair of Hokas I could find, put on a bright-colored workout set and get on the treadmill to give running a try.

The second I pressed the start button to commence my first running workout, I felt like stepping off. I started clumsily stepping all over myself as I uncomfortably pulled at my sneakers’ laces with my own feet and desperately gasped for air. My mind convinced me that, if I didn’t stop now, it was a matter of minutes before I would fall off the treadmill because my legs would simply stop moving. But I was set on running at least one full mile. So, I turned on the noise canceling feature on my AirPods, blasted the most upbeat Taylor Swift songs I could think of, concentrated on how cute and colorful I felt with my bright-pink workout set on and somehow got through my one-mile workout. Once I pressed “stop” and got off the treadmill, I fell to my knees. I was so tired and insanely out of breath. And yet, I felt good. So good.

When I told my mom that Noe’s TikTok account had convinced me to get into running, she said that, for her, running was the perfect hobby to plug in her headphones and play her favorite music, put her phone on Do Not Disturb and disconnect from the world, if only for a few minutes a day. After a summer of getting on the treadmill and running for at least 15 minutes four days per week, I’ve found that running is by no means easy, but both Noe and my mom were right: It’s so much fun. With the right pair of sneakers and a comfortable workout set with the perfect combination of colors, I can guarantee that anyone can be motivated to get a few miles in, even with no running experience. My mile pace is still far from that of a competitive runner and I’m sure I look pretty ridiculous when I run, but I’m having so much fun. I still gasp for air from time to time. Running can come easily to me one day and present itself as the hardest task I’ve ever had to complete the next. But I like this new challenge. It’s like a mental game I’m playing, and I constantly find my mind encouraging me to win. And isn’t effective exercise supposed to be entertaining?

After a summer of challenging myself to run at least a few times a week, I knew I was ready for a new running challenge, or at least I wanted to be. So when fellow Daily Arts Writer Erin Evans sent a Slack message asking which Arts writers were interested in joining a relay team to run a marathon in October, I didn’t hesitate for a second before confirming that I wanted to participate. I must confess, I’m still kind of insecure when running with others. I hate being looked at when I’m exercising, and coming to terms with the fact that I’m kind of a slow runner is tough. But I’m sure the 11 writers I’ll be running with will encourage me, just as I’ll try to encourage them.

Ready, set, go, Arts. It’s marathon time.

Daily Arts Writer Graciela Batlle Cestero can be reached at gbatllec@umich.edu.