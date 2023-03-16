From the sunbaked sandstone palaces that dot downtown Cairo to the beige-stained manuscripts of ancient pharaohs, there is no color more cherished than brown to the nation that thrives on the banks of the Nile. Possibly the most precious cultural mainstay blessed by the nation’s beloved tan hues is the art of Egyptian coffee.

Tracing back Egypt’s relationship with coffee means winding back through centuries of history. Coffee was first brought into Egypt centuries hundreds of years after its initial incorporation into Ethiopia and Yemen in the seventh century. Sufi mystics and university students were the first to fall in love with the elixir in the 1500s, after seeing Yemeni traders sipping the unfamiliar fragrant brew. Almost overnight, the foreign drink spread like wildfire across Egypt. Coffee became as Egyptian as the Nile itself. Even the name given to the drink in Egyptian Arabic is as Egyptian as it comes. While formal Arabic dictates that the caffeinated beverage we all know and love is called qahwah, in true regional flair, Egyptians claim the drink as their own by dropping the initial “q.”

‘Ahwah became a social glue of Egypt’s growing urban centers, with coffee stalls on the streets acting as a community meeting place for open conversation. Across the sea in Europe, Christian leaders demonized Egypt’s love for coffee, calling the bean demonic and “Muhammadan,” to manufacture consent for violence against the Muslim World. The orientalism that spiraled in Europe soon led to foreign occupation and imperialism entering Egypt, first from Istanbul and later London.

Both imperial projects had massive ramifications for Egypt’s society at large and its coffee culture. Turkey exported its style of brewing the drink, which remains standard practice in Egypt to this day. British crackdowns on free speech led to widespread censorship in Egyptian society. With nowhere else to turn, political activists and revolutionaries turned to the coffee shops as places to speak freely and stage actions of resistance.

Many believe in Egypt that the country would not have been able to win independence from the British and later Egyptian monarchy if not for the coffee shop. Today, as Egyptian politics remain tumultuous and uncertain, urban coffee shops remain as important as ever. Today, the cafés of Cairo are Egypt’s window to the world. Cafés now incorporate art, libraries, experimental design, political action and so much more. Coffee is viewed as a form of art in Egyptian society, and the coffee shop, a gallery.

When you ask for a cup of coffee in the centuries-old coffee stalls of Cairo, you won’t get a shot of espresso or an iced latte like you would in the West. Your drink’s journey begins in a cezve, a metal cup specially designed to heat the coffee to the perfect temperature: where the coffee tastes as aromatic as it smells. After it is boiled in the cezve, it is served to you in a porcelain white teacup. The elixir is pitch dark and smells almost nutty, inviting you to slowly sip until you are left with the sludge of grounds at the bottom of every cup. If you find your coffee shop on the street, you are likely to sit on a plastic stool among other patrons of the stall, inviting you to talk with other coffee drinkers. From start to finish, each part of the process is intentional and beautiful.

To Egyptians, coffee is more than a casual pick-me-up. It’s a drink that carries with it stories of conquest, invention and freedom. With a cup of coffee comes an experience that can’t be replicated anywhere else in the world.

