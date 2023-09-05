A little treat is a special type of treat. It implies a sense of self-allowance — not self-indulgence.

Buying yourself a “treat” seems wrong; there are budgets to consider, sanity to hold onto and the fabric of our college lives hangs on by a thread. Treats are hard to obtain and maintain: sheet cakes and designer purses.

A little treat, however, keeps the world balanced. It satisfies your desires, keeping your day, week or month on track. It is a morning-commute latte, a post-study session ice cream cone, a mid-long-day snack of chips and dip, a bad day flower bouquet and a celebratory chocolate truffle. It is something to cry into or cheer into, a reward for being and feeling alive.

“Little treat culture,” according to a philosophical analysis by The New York Times, rose during 2021 as the pandemic persisted and people found solace in routines and small joys, not merely the material purchases of “treating” oneself.

Little treats are for everyone at any time. As you power through daily battles of self-esteem and hustle culture, feeling as though you must “earn” everything, you never have to earn a little treat, as Emmy Snyder noted in The Michigan Daily’s “How treat culture can save the world.”

A little treat is a remedy to inconstancy, providing something to look forward to — a moment that centers you in self-love. It is a manageable yet exciting addition to life, requiring no lifestyle changes or large expenditures.

With the collegiate combinations of financial freedom and strife, free time and constant stimulation, we can find “little treats” at dozens of local businesses and make them our own, grounding us in our sense of self and place.

Perhaps the term “little” veils these routine pleasures in self-deprecating insignificance, dismissing the self-love-ingness of the ritual. Or maybe “little” means that the treat is just for one person, an act of love that we do both by and for ourselves.

We love ourselves just enough to allow ourselves the pleasure of a little treat; we escape the constant collegiate fluctuations of our sense of self and do something that we know we love.

Senior Arts Editor Kaya Ginsky can be reached at kginsky@umich.edu.

A Little Treat at Argus Farm Stop

In college, drinking as fast as possible seems to be a given: mixed drinks before a party; water before class; coffee before an all-nighter; soda before game day. But matcha is meant to be sipped slowly and savored.

The Japanese green tea is earthy and wholesome, with enough caffeine to survive any highs or lows without crashing. Argus Farm Stop on Liberty St. uses traditional, organic matcha with herbal notes from Arbor Teas, and add local flavors from Northwoods Soda and maple from H&H Sugarbush.

I’m never one for an over-elaborate order, but Argus Farm Stop inspired me (among countless loyal students who find solace in the cozy, hyperlocal shop) to try new flavors and find a favorite “little treat.” The unique syrups are far from artificial; they are crafty and complex. Rich oat milk, local sweet maple and spicy, earthy cinnamon combine in a perfect sip.

Michael McLaughlin, the manager of Argus Farm Stop on Liberty St., a cafe, pastry shop and farmers market sourcing from dozens of local bakeries and fresh drink purveyors, discusses the positive impacts of Argus and other local businesses in a phone interview with The Daily.

The little treat at Argus Farm Stop is a grounding experience with what McLaughlin calls a “dual quality” of locality and taste. I know I can never get the same treat anywhere but Michigan, with its kind people, community of maple farms and tea purveyors, and intense weather fluctuating between hot and iced latte days. I could not experience the treat anywhere but the bright yellow, Christmas-light-lit Argus Farm Stop – Packard Cafe.

I take the long way to Argus Farm Stop — through the tree-filled Burns Park neighborhood. I find solace in the suburban haven of local families, beautiful parks and students bright-eyed or equally as miserable as I am (depending on the day). I take 20 minutes to sip, sit and think, sometimes reading or tuning into the guitar-heavy Argus soundtrack. I never chug.

It is a ritual for every season. Bright herbal flavors start a perfect summer morning. Earthiness instantly warms a winter day. I mix the flavors around — my hand cooled or warmed up by ice or foam.

My worries are miles and a whole drink away; I savor every moment.

A Little Treat at Nickels Arcade

I’m going to try to be nice to myself this semester. My therapist suggested it. I told her that I don’t like being in my apartment because it doesn’t feel like a home. She asked if I had decorated at all. I have a single poster on my bedroom wall, a two-foot-tall VistaPrinted screenshot from Bo Burnham’s “Inside.” I couldn’t afford to buy pretty artwork to make my room feel more like a space someone actually lived in, but I could afford a little treat: a $10 ceramic vase from the Ann Arbor Art Fair.

Flowers seemed like a good choice for decor. I was alone in my apartment at the time, and I wished for the presence of life, even if it was slowly withering, kept lively in its death by a stingy allotment of water.

I didn’t expect flowers to change much when I headed to the University Flower Shop in Nickels Arcade. They would just be a decoration in my room. I bought three Dahlias for $24 and carried them out wrapped in tissue paper and ribbon. The luxury of an unnecessary purchase made me happy.

I went next door to Bon Bon Bon and got an orange chocolate truffle in a tiny pink box as well. I was happy for the rest of the day.

The Arcade is a place where life doesn’t feel too enormous to wrap our arms around. And I had done something with the sole purpose of being nice to myself, which I may as well make a habit of this semester.

Managing Arts Editor Erin Evans can be reached at erinev@umich.edu.

A Little Treat at Blank Slate Creamery

I am back on campus, and I have one thing running through my mind: Blank Slate, Blank Slate, BLANK SLATE. My credit card statement from last semester will tell you I love Blank Slate Creamery too much for my own good (subscribing to their newsletter was both the best and worst decision). I used to feel guilty about my $6 ice cream trips until I reframed it and realized that for me, Blank Slate isn’t just an ice cream, but a life-giving ritual.

I love making the 20-30 minute walk, waiting in line and scanning the chalkboard menu in anticipation, sampling three or four flavors that catch my eye, then inevitably ordering one of my favorite flavors (anything with caramel because of my insatiable sweet tooth). As a chronically indecisive person, it is a place where I’m able to try out all my fantasies (in the form of samples), no strings attached — if only the rest of life was like that.

At Blank Slate Creamery, I can both revel in my indecision, my adventurous tastes and my need for comfort. Yet it also allows me to transform into a different person — the person I wish I was in my everyday life. In contrast to my normal maximize-every-minute Google Calendar micromanager mindset, I find myself slowing down and just enjoying the moment.

Going to Blank Slate with friends in the throes of summer when the line stretches out the door and down the block, I don’t even mind — just more time to enjoy the sheer pleasure of being with those I love — conversing, commiserating, maybe crying.

Whether you’re a dairy lover or lactose intolerant, we all need places that ground us, that remind us of who we are or who we want to become. I just never thought mine would be a scoop of ice cream from a parlor in a college town.

Daily Arts Writer Allison Wei can be reached at alliwei@umich.edu.

A Little Treat of Ann Arbor’s Best Humus

I have a lot of dietary restrictions — it might be easier to list everything I can’t have rather than what I can. But there’s a certain tangy spread that just takes some chickpeas, tahini, sesame, garlic and some other bits of magic (AND NO GLUTEN) to make my current favorite little treat: humus.

Dip it, spread it, cook with it — the options are endless. Or rather, mostly just fall into those three aforementioned categories, but the options for finding humus are.

I’ve been so invested in humus the past year that I’ve actually made a tier list ranked by tastiness. Jerusalem Garden and Ferial Rewoldt’s HumusFalafel at the Ann Arbor Farmers Market take the S-tier. The former is that restaurant-quality preparation with the small pool of oil still visible in its lapping on, perfect for falafel dipping and mjaddara mixing. I prefer the latter for a snack at home — HumusFalafel is a constant stop for me each weekend at the Farmers Market is to pick up a small container or two of that slightly chunky, slightly more garlic-y, slightly better taste for dipping and spreading at home. There are a lot of A/B-tiers at the chain grocery stores. Bottom tier is the basic brand the People’s Food Co-op sells. It’s not their fault though, I know it’s not their humus — maybe they can partner with the other locations I’ve mentioned. Please don’t revoke my membership though — your cashiers (among everything else) are the coolest.

What makes humus my superb little treat is its simplicity. It’s just a spread! It’s a spread with not even ten ingredients that most can make at home if they wanted to. In fact, I have most of the ingredients in my own home! Wait, actually, maybe I won’t get humus my next Farmers Market run, I could try making my own. Nah, I still will — even if I cook up my own addition to the little treat canon, I’ll still need a point of comparison for my tier list.

Digital Culture Beat Editor Saarthak Johri can be reached at sjohri@umich.edu.