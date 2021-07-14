A man was shot and killed during a shooting inside an apartment on the 2200 block of South State Street in Ann Arbor on Friday, July 9, Ann Arbor Police Department (AAPD) officials said.

AAPD was called at 6:33 p.m. to the apartment regarding an “emotionally disturbed person.” The individual was armed with a gun and making threats to harm residents of the apartment that he was holding unwillingly, according to officials. This individual — who has now been identified by authorities as John Myrick IV — was characterized as “high on drugs” and “acting erratically” with an AK-47 assault rifle inside the apartment, AAPD officials said.

One caller who was not at the scene provided information to authorities, while a separate person called 911 during the incident.

Once Community Mental Health, Metro SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation team were on their way and police arrived at the scene, residents of the apartment had just exited and told officers Myrick had been shot. AAPD said when officers entered the apartment, they found Myrick dead and showing apparent gunshot wounds. Myrick allegedly attacked two occupants in the building before the shooting began.

AAPD detectives questioned and released the people who were at the apartment during the shooting. The investigation of the shooting and death of Myrick is ongoing, but there is no “general risk” to the public at this time, officials said.

Authorities said Myrick was visiting his 23-year-old brother and resident of the apartment at the time of the shooting. Also present in the apartment during the incident were a 21-year-old male resident, his 21-year-old girlfriend who resides in Detroit and a 27-year-old male resident.

An autopsy was performed at the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s Office on July 13, AAPD said. Detectives are currently awaiting the official medical report. Once received, the findings of the autopsy will be reviewed by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

AAPD asks for people with any information about the shooting to contact Detective Dave Monroe at 734-794-6930 x49308 or dmonroe@a2gov.org, or the AAPD Tip Line at 734-996-3199 or via email tips@a2gov.org.

Daily Staff Reporter Martha Lewand can be reached at mlewand@umich.edu.