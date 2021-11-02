Skip to content
About
Advertise
Contact Us
Join Us
Donate
Print Issue
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Spotify
The Michigan Daily
One hundred and thirty-one years of editorial freedom
Donate
Subscribe
Open Search
Search for:
Search
Menu
News
Campus Life
Administration
Ann Arbor
Government
Research
Academics
Sports
Football
Baseball
Men’s Basketball
Women’s Basketball
Ice Hockey
Softball
Sports & Society
Wrestling
Gymnastics
Soccer
Opinion
Columns
Cartoons
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Op-Eds
Survivors Speak
Arts
Books
Film
Music
TV
Campus Culture
Digital Culture
B-Side
Statement
Mich in Color
Horoscopes
A³ Spotlight
Multimedia
Photo Essays
Podcasts
Videos
Miseducation
Home
»
Ann Arbor
»
City of Ann Arbor 2021 Special Election Results
Posted in
Ann Arbor
City of Ann Arbor 2021 Special Election Results
by
The Michigan Daily
November 2, 2021
November 2, 2021
Share this:
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Suggested articles