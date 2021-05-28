The Ann Arbor Art Fair will be held after all this July, leaders of all three Ann Arbor Art Fairs (Ann Arbor Original Art Fair, The State Street Art Fair and the Summer Art Fair) announced in a joint statement released on Thursday. The move comes after the Art Fair was initially canceled on May 12 due to COVID-19 safety concerns and protocols limiting outdoor gatherings. In the statement, Art Fair Leaders wrote that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s May 20 announcement that all outdoor gathering restrictions would expire on June 1 paved the way for the Ann Arbor Art Fair to return in full swing.

“In light of the recent announcement lifting the restrictions on outdoor events, the Fair Directors met with city officials and the local health department and decided that a safe and successful event could be achieved after all,” the organizers wrote.

Due to the late timing of the decision, the Art Fair has been condensed from four to three days — July 15, 16 and 17. Additionally, the fair will be instituting stronger safety measures and protocols, organizers said.

“This year’s event will include more space between booths to allow for social distancing, masks will be encouraged and hand sanitizing stations will be throughout the fair,” the organizers wrote. “Fair staff will also continue working closely with the health department to ensure the safety of the artists, fairgoers, staff and everyone involved.”

